40 Under 40: Rolando Holmes

Rolando Holmes, 28 / Student Engagement Manager, The Foundry

Rolando Holmes

Roanoke City native Rolando Holmes graduated from Patrick Henry High School in 2011, earning his AS in Social Sciences with a Teaching Specialization from Virginia Western Community College in 2014. He is a first-generation college graduate, having earned his bachelor’s degree from Thomas Edison State University in 2020. He currently serves as the youth ministry leader at Roanoke Valley Church, is active with Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia and is currently enrolled in Leadership Roanoke Valley, Class of 2022. His volunteer work includes local churches and homeless shelters, and he has volunteered across schools and classrooms throughout the city teaching financial literacy, workplace readiness and entrepreneurship. Holmes has contributed to Roanoke City’s Gun Violence Task Force and was instrumental in ensuring recreational sports were available to students and made sure the Roanoke Recreational Soccer League continued in 2020 despite initial plans to cancel all sports due to funding. “Everyone deserves the opportunity to grow into a healthy, engaged and independent citizen and it is our responsibility to see that opportunity prevail,” he says. “Roanoke provided the opportunity for me to grow, and I want to engage in the work of providing that same opportunity to others. I am committed to seeing the people and communities of Roanoke continue to be built up: economically, physically, spiritually and emotionally.”

Competed in and awarded Gold Level in The Gauntlet, 2021

Guest speaker at The Executive Leadership Breakfast for Junior Achievement Southwest Virginia, helped raise over $33,000

Previously worked for Total Action for Progress (TAP) as a Life Skills Developer

Previously worked as a Residential Counselor at Gift of Hope

Previously worked for Roanoke City Parks and Recreation as a Recreational Instructor for over seven years with the after-school P.L.A.Y. program

From the Nomination: “Rolando Holmes is an ambitious leader with a passion for changing the trajectory of student’s lives. … Driven by his own battle out of poverty, Holmes is determined to inspire and empower others to reach their full potential regardless of their circumstances. Professionally, he’s led an inner-city after-school program, worked at a group home, and taught life skills in a re-entry program for young adults. Currently, Holmes is a senior leader at The Foundry which provides a variety of services to students and families in the Roanoke Valley. Holmes knows that his impact is not limited to his professional roles. … He is responsible for developing, coordinating, and managing after-school and summer camp programs. He hires, trains, and coaches all staff members. He designs and implements engaging programming for students. … Holmes is guided by his own experience as an underprivileged and under-resourced youth to give back to his community through volunteer work. … Holmes is determined to persevere and grow so that he can continue to have an increasing positive impact on the students of the Roanoke Valley. He believes in serving the community because it served him first. Rolando is passionate about raising up the next generation of leaders through active mentoring, partnership, and community advocacy.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

Holmes: “Roanoke is truly my home. I’ve always felt called to be here. I attribute much of my growth as a person and professional to the support of the many mentors, coaches, and community advocates that have poured into my life here in Roanoke. I love Roanoke because it is full of opportunity, and I want to share that with anyone I can.”

How does your passion impact our community?

Holmes: “Everyone deserves the opportunity to grow into a healthy, engaged, and independent citizen and it is our responsibility to see that opportunity prevail. Roanoke provided the opportunity for me to grow, and I want to engage in the work of providing that same opportunity to others. I am committed to seeing the people and communities of Roanoke continue to be built up: economically, physically, spiritually and emotionally.”