40 Under 40: David Guynn

David Guynn, 37 / Deputy Chief, Roanoke Fire-EMS, City of Roanoke

When David Guynn was promoted to Deputy Chief in January 2021, he became the youngest Deputy Chief and Fire Marshal Roanoke Fire-EMS in Roanoke history. He first began his public safety career with the City of Roanoke as a 911 dispatcher and firefighter/medic. He then went on to earn his undergraduate degree in Physics from Roanoke College in 2013, following with his MS in Physics from UNC-Chapel Hill in 2016. Now, Guynn oversees the fire marshal’s office, emergency management, training and special teams. He is currently enrolled in year three of Executive Fire Officer (EGO) held at FEMA’s National Fire Academy. He is a volunteer reader at his children’s schools and volunteers at events such as Read Across America, National Night Out and other public safety events. “I'm passionate about supporting, enabling and serving our staff that directly serves the public,” he says. “I may not be on an ambulance or fire truck every day, but I take a lot of pride in giving my complete support to our Fire-EMS team who gets the work done in the community.”

Certified Fire Marshal-International Code Council

Certified Fire and Explosion Investigator-National Association of Fire Investigators

Certified Emergency Manager-International Association of Emergency Managers

Certified Fire Protection Specialist-NFPA

From the Nomination: “... David Guynn often responds to fires (of course … part of his job) but isn't afraid to get his hands dirty or step in to teach a newer recruit something. He LOVES teaching, whether it be on the scene of an incident, in the classroom at the academy, or even to the police department when they onboard new police recruits. Guynn is a strong leader and dedicated to his community. Growing up in the Roanoke Valley, he is passionate about making this not only a safe place to live but also making Roanoke Fire-EMS a great place to work. He is well-spoken and well respected amongst his peers. Guynn never acknowledges how accomplished he is for his age, but he has done amazing things for someone under 40! … Guynn is one of the nicest and most genuine people you would ever meet - and did I mention that this guy is incredibly smart! Guynn has so many personal achievements it's hard to name them all. He is a high achiever and works hard to obtain his goals. Guynn is a team player. He always gives 110% and his vision for the Fire Marshal's Office in the City of Roanoke will make the residents and visitors to the city safe. He looks through an equitable lens to ensure that businesses are being treated fairly when it comes to inspections. He also serves as a mentor to younger firefighters. I am so proud to have worked with Guynn at Roanoke Fire-EMS. His foresight and dedication to the department and City of Roanoke should be commended. He is also a shining example of balancing career and family and is an incredible dad and husband. He is definitely worthy of this commendation.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

Guynn: “I love the feeling of community that we have here in the Roanoke Valley, and I love being able to contribute in my own way to make it a great place to live, work and play. I grew up here, I started my career here, and the city and this community brought me and my family home.”

How does your passion impact our community?

Guynn: “I'm passionate about supporting, enabling, and serving our staff that directly serves the public. I may not be on an ambulance or fire truck every day, but I take a lot of pride in giving my complete support to our Fire-EMS team who gets the work done in the community.”