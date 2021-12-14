40 Under 40: Matthew R. Goff

Matthew R. Goff, 35 / Assistant Professor of Biology, Virginia Western Community College

Dr. Matthew R. Goff earned his Ph.D. in Nutritional Sciences from the University of Tennessee in 2016, focusing his research on the pathogenesis of diabetes and possible nutritional therapeutics. He currently teaches Anatomy and Physiology, Nutrition and Human Development and Fundamentals of Life Sciences courses at VWCC; his duties as program head include course and curriculum development, hiring of adjunct faculty and data collection on students’ successes. He received VWCC’s Teaching Excellence Award in 2019, as well as the Master Advisor Award in 2020. He has won two VWCC Innovation grants from the VWC Educational Foundation, organized a VWCC regional health fair, was a guest speaker at a Women in STEM Health Sciences career event and regularly speaks at diabetes education events. “My passion is health – plain and simple. … I want my students to develop the critical thinking skills needed to not just be successful in their career of choice, but to excel within it,” Goff says. “We live in the greatest nation on the planet and that is because of the individuals who strive to be positive contributors to society while at the same time striving for the pursuit of happiness.”

Earned Associate of Science degree, Pellissippi State Technical Community College, 2008

Earned dual Bachelor of Science degrees in Nutrition and Exercise Science, University of Tennessee, 2011

Earned Ph.D. in Nutritional Sciences, University of Tennessee, 2016

Recipient of the Chancellor’s honors for Extraordinary Academic Achievement, UT, 2011

A multi-year recipient of Perkins funding to improve student learning in the Anatomy and Physiology labs

Professional memberships include the American Society of Nutrition, American Society of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, the American Diabetes Association, the Human Anatomy and Physiology Society, the American Fitness Professionals and Associates

From the Nomination: “Matthew Goff has had a lifelong passion for fitness and healthy living. … Goff consistently receives the highest evaluations and his impact on students is abundantly apparent in the course evaluations that his students complete. In the evaluations last year, Students commented very positively about Goff’s classes and described him as well organized, straightforward, willing to help in office hours, interesting and they appreciated his fund of knowledge. They also noted his passion for the material and stated that he ‘loves his craft.’ Students noted that he applied the course content to everyday life and it was clear that he inspired many people to go into the medical field. They loved the lab activities and appreciated the valuable resources he provided. His class projects were lauded, and he was described as ‘inspirational.’ For a teacher, there is no greater praise and satisfaction than to receive this type of feedback from one’s students. … What is the defining characteristic of Matthew Goff? Matt is a PROUD husband to Jordan and father to Audrey. Despite having an advanced academic degree and immense professional success, Matt remains humble and servant minded. He is committed to his family above all else. After that, health and health education are his passion. Matt truly is a testament to what he teaches. His lifestyle is one that should be modeled for anyone interested in healthy living. Matthew is a fantastic educator in the classroom, while also leading and teaching by example. He makes people want to hear what he has to say, and in that capacity, he improves the health of the Roanoke Community. As an educator, he has a tremendous fund of knowledge, yet he is approachable, and encourages his students. As a community member, he motivates all whom he touches.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

Goff: “My family moved to Roanoke in 2016 and the people of Roanoke along with the surrounding areas have accepted my family with open arms. My wife, daughter, and I have made life-long friendships in our short time being in Roanoke. Individuals here take pride in their community, as they very well should. When you see that beautiful sun rising or setting over the Blue Ridge Mountains, you realize that this is God’s country and we are blessed to be part of it.”

How does your passion impact our community?

Goff: “My passion is health – plain and simple. My definition of health is acquiring a state of physical, mental, social, spiritual, and financial well-being. This is what I strive for daily, and this is what I want each of my students to achieve as well. With the content that I teach (Anatomy & Physiology, Nutrition, Health Sciences), I want my students to develop the critical thinking skills needed to not just be successful in their career of choice, but to excel within it. We live in the greatest nation on the planet and that is because of the individuals who strive to be positive contributors to society while at the same time striving for the pursuit of happiness. I am a graduate of a community college in TN and the education I received there allowed me to excel in the rest of my undergraduate and graduate studies. Therefore, I chose to make my career at a community college due to the academic foundation that I was provided, and I want to provide that same solid foundation to others.”