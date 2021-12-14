40 Under 40: Thomas “Bo” Frith, IV

Thomas D. “Bo” Frith, IV, 33 / Attorney, Frith & Ellerman Law Firm

Thomas "Bo" Frith, IV

Thomas “Bo” Frith, IV, a Roanoke native, earned his double Bachelor of Arts in Political SCience and Anthropology from Washington & Lee University in 2010. He earned his Juris Doctor degree from Washington & Lee School of Law in 2015. He previously worked in the Washington office of Senator Mark R. Warner, which included working on the Senate passage of the 2012 Farm Bill; he also worked at the U.S. Office of Social Counsel, investigating whistleblower claims for federal employees. Presently, his firm represents individuals who have suffered healthcare trauma, and it’s Frith’s empathy that makes all the difference. He currently serves on the Roanoke Bar Association Board of Directors; the Virginia Trial Lawyers Association - Young Trial Lawyers Executive Committee; the Jefferson Center Board of Directors; the American Heart Association Executive Leadership team; and the North Cross School Alumni Board. “Roanoke is a place where you can genuinely make an impact on people’s lives both at the individual and collective level,” Frith says. “If you are passionate about something, Roanoke is a place where you can make a difference.”

Earned double Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Anthropology, Washington & Lee University, 2010

Earned Juris Doctor degree, Washington & Lee University School of Law, 2015

Awarded Legal Elite - Young Lawyers, Virginia Business Magazine, 2020

Awarded Best Lawyers in America - Litigation/Insurance, 2021

Awarded Virginia Business Magazine’s Legal Elite – Young Lawyers Category, 2018

Serves on the Roanoke Bar Association Board of Directors

Serves on the Virginia Trial Lawyers Association - Young Trial Lawyers Executive Committee

Serves on Jefferson Center Board of Directors

Serves on the American Heart Association Executive Leadership Team

Serves on the North Cross School Alumni Board

From the Nomination: “Bo Frith has the wisdom and professional acumen of an attorney twice his age. He is smart, hard working, kind, and great at his job. He is a joy to work with and our clients adore him. After graduating from W&L, Frith went to work with Senator Warner's office in DC. Years into his Capital Hill work, he returned to W&L for law school, then back to Northern Virginia to practice law. After a few years of practicing in Northern Virginia, Bo and his wife Krista (also an attorney) decided to move to Roanoke to re-start their legal careers, when he joined our firm. Our office represents folks who have suffered a healthcare trauma. We often get hired by individuals who are sad, heartbroken and often at a loss as to what to do next. This kind of work requires both legal professionalism, but also empathy. At the end of our cases I have seen clients reach their arms out to Frith, with tears in their eyes, to thank him for his care and assistance. He is a gem - and a true gift to the legal profession. Frith is both wise and kind. He is a bright attorney, but most importantly a compassionate one. I have worked with a number of younger attorneys, but never nominated anyone until now. Frith is unique in his combination of skills. I am not sure what else I can tell you about my friend and colleague - he is a terrific human and a great attorney. He makes our office a better place to work. He makes our clients feel cared for, and listened to. He is an excellent attorney and worthy of this award.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

Frith: “What I love about Roanoke is that it offers many of the positives of living in a bigger city, such as a vibrant arts and culture scene, while still having a strong sense of community.”

How does your passion impact our community?

Frith: “Roanoke is a place where you can genuinely make an impact on people’s lives both at the individual and collective level. If you are passionate about something, Roanoke is a place where you can make a difference.”