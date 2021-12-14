40 Under 40: Terry Durkin

Terry Durkin, 32 / Vice President of Public Policy, Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce

Terry Durkin

In the two short years he’s been with the Roanoke Regional Chamber, Terry Durkin has worked hard at helping all boats rise. He developed the Roanoke Regional Chamber’s 2021 and 2022 legislative agendas to guide positions taken on business-related issues. He served as the legislative liaison to VA West Business & Legislative Coalition; has drafted letters in support for various projects, including a broadband grant for Franklin County; authored an op ed on how the PRO Act could hurt local businesses and workers; and was a participant in VA FREE (Foundation for Research and Economic Education). He volunteered as a captain at the Carilion Clinic IRONMAN 70.3 Virginia’s Blue Ridge, overseeing several volunteers for helping or shuttling injured participants to strategic locations. “I enjoy working to make our community a better place for businesses, employees, and consumers to call home,” Durkin says. “As time goes on, it becomes even more important to attract and retain talent. I want to continue working with regional partners to help create an even stronger economic foundation for future generations.”

Eagle Scout

Serves on the ROTEC Career and Technical Education Advisory Council for Roanoke City Public Schools

From the Nomination: “In his role as the key contact for legislative advocacy, Terry Durkin has superbly researched issues, worked with various committees, especially Public Policy Council and Transportation Advocacy Group to develop the Chamber's 2021 and 2022 Legislative Agendas to guide positions taken on business related issues. With the changing tide in Richmond and other issues.e., COVID-19, it can be challenging to make a difference. Durkin has and continues to make a difference. In the two short years he's been with the Chamber, he has also served as the legislative liaison to VA West Business & Legislative Coalition (15 chambers in western Virginia) in a similar role, focusing on broader issues of importance. … Durkin’s background and experience continue to be extremely helpful in his Chamber position: serving as the legislative assistant to two state delegates, serving as a field director for the 60 Plus Association in his early career and managing campaigns put him in touch with many key players. This has served the Chamber and community well. Even as local, state and federal legislators may change, knowing how to connect and staying in touch is a true benefit to Virginia's Blue Ridge. … As a relative newcomer, Durkin has quickly acclimated to the community, gaining knowledge, putting it to use and assisting as needed. For example, if Leadership Roanoke Valley participants or Chamber Ambassadors have questions about how the legislative process works or how the chamber works to help all business boats (and thereby all boats) rise in VBR, Durkin’s there to help. … Durkin’s an Eagle Scout, which I had not recalled until reviewing his resume for this nomination. I would guess that that's part of what sets him apart. He always looks for ways for people, groups to find success together. On legislative issues, that's not always easy, yet if there's a way, he'll find it or do his darndest. He's also an avid outdoorsman, which may lend to his appreciation and willingness to volunteer for outside events. ...”

What do you love about Roanoke?

Durkin: “I love that Roanoke has something for everyone – whether you enjoy great restaurants or the countless opportunities to get outside and appreciate the scenery, Roanoke is a great place to live and work. For a decently sized metropolitan area, the region has a feeling of community that you won’t always find elsewhere.”

How does your passion impact our community?

Durkin: “I enjoy working to make our community a better place for businesses, employees, and consumers to call home. As time goes on, it becomes even more important to attract and retain talent. I want to continue working with regional partners to help create an even stronger economic foundation for future generations.”