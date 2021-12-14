40 Under 40: Shane Edgell

Shane Edgell, 31 / Founder & CEO, EdgellBIM

Shane Edgell

Floyd native Shane Edgell graduated Floyd High School in 2009, earning his Associates Degree in Computer Aided Drafting and Design with a Specialization in Architecture, New River Community College in 2011. In December 2015, at the age of 25, he founded EdgellBIM, a BIM+VDC firm, specializing in creating 3D virtual models of buildings, and all of their interior mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire protection systems. He has grown the firm to eight employees in the last five years, expanded into several other markets and has worked on high-level projects across the country, including the NASA laboratory, ZEUS Laser Science Lab at the University of Michigan, Miami International Airport and Virginia Tech lecture and residence halls. Edgell recently completed a mountaineering expedition with summit attempt of Volcan Cayambe in the Andes Mountains of Ecuador. “I’m passionate about furthering innovative technology within construction, which is an industry that has lagged in a technological sense for some time now. I believe that progressive technology within this industry will create higher-quality buildings at a lower cost for both our local and global community.”

Expanded firm into Miami, Milwaukee, Detroit, Raleigh and Washington, DC markets, among others

EdgellBIM named ‘Top 10 BIM+VDC Firm 2021’ by Construction Tech Magazine, 2021

Member of ‘YEC' (Young Entrepreneur Council)

Member of ‘AGCVA’ (Association of General Contractors – Virginia)

Member of ‘1% for the Planet’

Member of ‘IMBA’ (International Mountain Bike Association)

Member of ‘BROC’ (Blue Ridge Off Road Cyclists)

Member of ‘Access Fund’

Member of ‘Virginia - Central Appalachia Climbers Coalition’

Volunteers at the Rescue Mission a few times per year

Completed a trip to Annapurna Basecamp in the Himalayan Mountains of Nepal, 2018

Completed a mountaineering expedition with summit attempt of Volcan Cayambe in the Andes Mountains of Ecuador, 2021

From the Nomination: “Shane Edgell grew up in Floyd, Virginia, which is where he graduated high school in 2009. Upon graduation, he obtained his Associates Degree in Computer Aided Drafting and Design with a Specialization in Architecture at New River Community College in 2011. While in his last semester of school, he began a new position at an Architecture/Engineering firm in Blacksburg, Virginia as an entry-level electrical designer at the age of 20. Edgell gained vast amounts of knowledge and experience in the building design and construction industry while working at this firm. He used it as a learning experience to acquire knowledge of the industry, and how business is executed. Edgell is a young entrepreneur that is providing a new and innovative service within the building design & construction industry. BIM+VDC is a brand new service and is still in the adolescence stage of quickly becoming a standard in the construction and building design industry. … In his free time, Edgell likes to get outside and in the mountains with his 12-year-old son, Atticus. Snowboarding, rock climbing, mountain biking and backpacking are some of the activities that they like to do together. … Edgell enjoys anything and everything outdoors!”

What do you love about Roanoke?

Edgell: “Hiking on the Appalachian Trail, mountain biking at Carvins Cove, floating on the Roanoke River or taking advantage of the miles and miles of greenways within city limits are just a few examples of what makes Roanoke a great town to get outside! Easy access to the outdoors is one of the many reasons that I love it here. Roanoke also has a great selection of high-quality, locally owned restaurants and coffee shops for a city its size! Bloom, Sidecar, Fortunato, RND, River & Rail and Sweet Donkey are just a few to mention that offer food, cocktails or coffee with larger-city quality in Roanoke! Lastly, Roanoke is a great place to live as a young professional. As a young entrepreneur working within the large-scale commercial and government construction industry, the city is a great place for both business and professional connections. Roanoke is full of ambitious, hard-working, young professionals that motivate and inspire. The young professional community is also another reason that I love Roanoke.”

How does your passion impact our community?

Edgell: “I run a tech-oriented company within the large-scale commercial and government construction industry. I’m passionate about furthering innovative technology within construction, which is an industry that has lagged in a technological sense for some time now. I believe that progressive technology within this industry will create higher-quality buildings at a lower cost for both our local and global community. As the firm continues to grow, we will attract more and more tech-savvy, young professionals to the Roanoke Valley, which will further diversify the city! After starting my firm at the age of 25, I quickly became passionate about being an entrepreneur. As a business owner, I saw how I could truly have a positive impact on the community by putting people to work, supporting the local economy, and supplying a product that is needed in the market. I hope that through my passion of entrepreneurship I can supply all these benefits to Roanoke, but ultimately motivate and encourage others to begin their entrepreneurial journey by sharing my experiences.”