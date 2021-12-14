40 Under 40: Courtney Campbell

Courtney Campbell, 38 / Retirement Education Specialist, Principal Financial Group

Courtney Campbell serves all Carilion employees in her current role as Principal Financial Group’s Retirement Education Specialist. She has served as a board member of Local Colors of Southwestern VA since 2016, taking over as president of the board in 2019 to help the organization with strategic plannings and the hiring committee for new executive director. She serves on the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine Community Engagement Advisory Board, has participated in the Planned Parenthood Spring Luncheon Committee since 2017 and is a former board member for Transitional Options for Women. She is a 2017 Leadership Roanoke Valley graduate and served as a curriculum advisor from 2017-19, working on creating the annual legislative program to Richmond during the General Assembly in 2019 for participants to learn about shaping public policy. “Seeing others reach their goals and live their values brings me joy, and I'm grateful to have the opportunity to do that in many ways,” she says. “My volunteer work with Local Colors and other area nonprofit causes allows me to bring people together in ways that let them learn more about their neighbors and take meaningful action toward positive changes in our community.”

Served on the Roanoke Valley Alleghany Regional Commission, 2016-2019

Virginia Civic Engagement Table Progressive Leadership Project graduate, 2017

Sorensen Institute of Political Leadership graduate, 2016

Former Legislative Director for Delegate Sam Rasoul, has volunteered and consulted on several area political campaigns, guiding candidates on messaging and communications strategies.

Volunteered as financial literacy instructor with Junior Achievement USA

From the Nomination: “Courtney Campbell is the most deserving 40 under 40 nominee I can possibly think of. She has valued accomplishments in her personal and professional life. Her professional work has impacted many individuals and the community through her political work and activism, as well as guiding many towards achieving financial freedom, from middle schoolers to adults! In her personal life she has impacted individuals and the community through her numerous volunteer efforts, her guidance on several community boards, and her commitment to friends and family by always being there for those in need. Not only has Courtney enriched the community around her, she has taken on many leadership roles to improve the Roanoke Valley and increase diversity and cultural awareness. She is an adventurous world traveler who brings happiness and excitement into any room. … Courtney is truly one of a kind. She is passionate about helping others achieve their goals, both professionally and personally to which she dedicates much of her time. ... I don't think she has ever met someone with whom she could not become friends. ... I have never met a more charismatic, kind, and driven person in the Roanoke Valley.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

Campbell: “I love how much Roanoke offers for a city of this size and how committed its residents and area organizations are to its continued improvement as an amazing place to live. The natural beauty and accessibility to outdoor adventures like hiking and paddling lend a fantastic quality of life, as do the many arts and culture and live music events. I am continually impressed by the work regional partnerships and area nonprofits do to analyze our current needs as a community, foster a welcoming and fun city, and help people lead great lives.”

How does your passion impact our community?

Campbell: “Seeing others reach their goals and live their values brings me joy, and I'm grateful to have the opportunity to do that in many ways. In my day-to-day work, I get to help people distill their vision for retirement and connect them with the right tools and resources to ensure they're staying on track and in alignment with what they would like to happen down the road. My volunteer work with Local Colors and other area nonprofit causes allows me to bring people together in ways that let them learn more about their neighbors and take meaningful action toward positive changes in our community.”