40 Under 40: Kimberly Butterfield

Kimberly Butterfield, 34 / Extension Agent, Virginia Cooperative Extension - Roanoke

After earning undergraduate degrees in anthropology and international studies from Sweet Briar College in 2009, Kimberly Butterfield earned her Master in Public Health from Virginia Tech in 2014. Her work has brought in over $100,000 in direct funding for community health education initiatives over the past six years. She is a founding member of Huddle Up Moms (HUM), launched in 2019, and serves in a volunteer capacity as their Director of Community Outreach and Public Relations. She also serves on the Southwest District’s Program Leadership Team, as well as Virginia Tech’s Committee on Research and Extension Program Policy for the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, is the state program coordinator for VCE’s Diabetes Prevention Program and recently served on Governor Northam’s Workgroup for the Virginia Produce Prescription Program. “Being from far southwest Virginia originally, I grew up seeing a lot of struggles, but also seeing the way lives can change when we hold out hands and lift each other up,” says Butterfield. "I’ve received so many opportunities in my life because of the hard work of my parents and the kindness of people who have mentored me. My passion to help others live healthier lives is my way of paying those opportunities forward.”

Nominated for the Delta Omega Public Health Honor Society at Virginia Tech, 2019

Earned eight Program Excellence awards within Virginia Cooperative Extension over the past six years

Received the Barton Excellence Award in Nutrition Education, 2019

Selected in 2019 and 2021 to travel to Senegal (West Africa) to collaborate on two separate research projects related to food safety and health education for youth

Served on the Board of Trustees for the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Virginia, 2017-21

Current Hospitality Chair of Penn Forest Elementary School PTA

Member of United Way’s Healthy Roanoke Valley coalition since 2016

Member of the Roanoke’s Healthy Start coalition from 2016 to 2021

Currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Gainsboro Branch of the YMCA

Active in the formation of Roanoke’s Financial Empowerment Center, serving on the full advisory board

Recently nominated to the board of Freedom First Enterprises

Featured as a VCE spokesperson on Blue Ridge PBS “Growing It in Virginia” series

From the Nomination: “... As field-based faculty, Butterfield is passionate about bringing research and information from Virginia Tech and Virginia State Universities to Roanoke residents through evidence-based programs and initiatives. … Butterfield is deeply tied to the Roanoke community, both on personal and professional levels. Despite not being from Roanoke, Roanoke is her home. From working with non-profit organizations, public schools, local agencies, private citizens and local businesses, Butterfield’s work in the community is unique in its dedication to weaving together seemingly disparate pieces in an effort to create healthier communities. She sees opportunity in every project and person she meets. In Butterfield’s job as extension agent and health educator, she partners with agents, researchers, agencies, nonprofits and other organizations to meet the health education needs of local residents related to health, wellness, and nutrition through educational and community outreach initiatives. She manages all aspects of program planning and delivery, including needs assessments, design, implementation, marketing, and evaluations for educational outreach through public schools, community centers, senior and low-income housing developments, and local organizations.She regularly communicates with media contacts for program promotion through development of press releases, live and recorded interviews, print and online newsletters, and social media outlets.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

Butterfield: “The Roanoke Valley is the perfect region to be a young professional. It’s big enough to attract people from all walks of life and diverse experiences and yet small enough that you can take a great idea or passion and really run with it. I’ve found Roanoke to be an incredibly supportive place, particularly when it comes to the health and wellness community. Roanoke organizations and agencies are, in many ways, lightyears ahead of other places in terms of our willingness to collaborate and try new things to better serve our citizens. It’s a wonderful place to raise a family, build community, and enjoy each day.”

How does your passion impact our community?

Butterfield: "I hope that my passion reflects the beauty and strength I see in the people I serve."