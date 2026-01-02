40 Under 40: Meet the Class of 2026

From an incredible 122 nominations, we are thrilled to introduce the 40 Under 40 Class of 2026!

These young leaders represent the talent, passion and dedication shaping the Roanoke Valley today and for years to come, inspiring innovation, strengthening our communities and leaving a lasting impact on the region they call home. We’re lucky to have their talent and passions making positive impact for all.

Thank you to all who nominated and to every single nominee making a difference in our community. Congratulations to our 40 Under 40 Class of 2026!

Meet our Class of 2026 in our latest issue and learn more about them below, or see their print inclusions in our free digital issue HERE.

The Class of 2026 is listed in alphabetical order by last name.

Mandy Adkins, 36 — Director of Cultural Placemaking and Events, Town of Vinton

Cristina Agee, 35 — Assistant Attorney General, Office of the Attorney General, Commonwealth of Virginia

Cory Applegate, 37 — Owner / Director, Mathnasium of Roanoke

Maiya Ashby, 38 — Director of Communications, Craig-Botetourt Electric Cooperative and Bee Online Advantage LLC

Keshia Bahadur, 37 — Founder / Instructor, YAMAMA & Lil’ Yogis Yoga Studio

Josh Ball, 38 — Community Paramedic / Firefighter / Instructor, Franklin County Department of Public Safety

Ashley Ballard, 34 — Co-Founder / CEO, Adiabet Weather Consulting

Cyan Belluccia, 30 — Licensed Professional Engineer / Project Manager, Mattern and Craig

Kenneth Berrios, 34 — Financial Advisor, Edward Jones

Lindsay Collins, 39 — Vice President of Medicine & Oncology, Acute Care Services, Carilion Clinic

Katie Conner, 38 — Senior Destination Development Manager, Virginia Tourism Corporation

Bethany Costello, 29 — Engagement Manager, The Center for the Arts at Virginia Tech

Shepherd Cronemeyer, 39 — Realtor, MKB Realtors

Jacob East, 30 — Attorney, Darkhorse Attorneys

Rylie Gibson, 22 — Artistic Director, LEAP Performing Arts Company

Alexandra Gill, 32 — Owner, Magnolia Closet

Matthew Gilliland, 30 — Director of Enrollment Management and Strategic Initiatives, North Cross School

Oneida Huntington, 33 — Retired Lawyer / Lawyer Wellness Advocate, Virginia Judges and Lawyers Assistance Program

Carrie Knopf, 38 — Development Officer, Carilion Foundation

Tyler Lee, 33 — Private Banking Officer, Ridge View Bank / Town of Rocky Mount

Nathan McClung, 30 — Assistant Planning and Zoning Director, Town of Vinton

Lauren McDaniel, 36 — Pharmacist, Carilion Clinic

Collin McLaughlin, 37 — Chief Executive Officer, LewisGale Medical Center

Allie Newton, 32 — Owner / Occupational Therapist, Hands on Play Pediatric Therapy, LLC

Mike Puckett, 33 — Director of Activities, Friendship Salem Terrace

Abhishek Reddy, MD, 39 — Physician, Carilion Clinic

D’Angelo Reynolds, 30 — Head Wrestling Coach / Administrator of Credit Recovery Program, William Fleming High School (RCPS)

Anna Robertson, 27 — Owner, Twin Creeks Distillery

Araceli Ruiz, 37 — Bilingual Community Outreach Financial Counselor, Financial Empowerment Center

Jonathan Simmons, 32 — Disaster Response and Recovery Officer, Virginia Department of Emergency Management

Hunter Simpson, DDS, 35 — Dentist, Hunting Hills Family Dentistry

Ethan Sweeney, 26 — Deputy / Behavioral Health Case Manager and Re-entry Coordinator, Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office

Kevin Tosh, 39 — Director of Tourism & Communications, Franklin County

Rachel Walton, 34 — Director of Library Services, Ferrum College

Morgan Washburn, Ed.D., 32 — Private Schools Senior Manager of Academics, Stride K12

Campbell Webb, 25 — Field Services Lead, Oya Construction, LLC

Dakota Weddle, 27 — Founder / CEO, Big Lick Roofing

Alex Wertz, 38 — School Resource Officer Sergeant / Community Outreach Coordinator, Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office

Chip White, 37 — Financial Advisor, Bass Financial Management

Corey White, 36 — Assistant Director of Finance, Franklin County

