Behind Every Great Leader

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2024 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Presidential spouses share their side of serving an institution.

× Expand Courtesy of Roanoke College Kelly Shushok is a constant presence at Roanoke College functions, often side by side with her husband.

While it’s hard to argue against the fact that a president is the face of a college or university, it’s also worth keeping in mind that they don’t serve an institution on their own. Many are supported by their spouses—the first lady or first gentleman of an institution.

Many of the Roanoke Valley’s colleges and universities have active and engaged presidential spouses, including Jane Sandel at Virginia Western Community College, Kelly Shushok at Roanoke College and John Martin at Ferrum College.

Jane Sandel: A Legacy of Support and Advocacy

× Expand Courtesy of Virginia Western Dr. Robert Sandel and Jane at the Virginia Community College System’s 50th Anniversary Gala.

Jane Sandel is the longest-serving presidential spouse in the Roanoke Valley by far. For over 20 years, she has been by her husband’s side as he’s served as president of Virginia Western Community College. But her experience as a first lady extends back even further to when her husband, Dr. Robert Sandel, was president of Mountain Empire Community College in Big Stone Gap.

“It’s been so much fun to watch him grow and accomplish what he has. I’m so proud of him,” she gushes.

Aside from her experience as a first lady, the South Carolina native is no stranger to the education field. In fact, she had a 37-year career as a secondary school teacher before retiring from Salem High School a little over 10 years ago.

The fact that she was a teacher and he’s an administrator has led to some interesting conversations between the two. “I would understand where he was coming from with issues, but I’d sometimes play the devil’s advocate. I’m a teacher. You’re an administrator. So, let me tell you my side of the story,” she jokes.

While teaching, she often encouraged her seniors to attend Virginia Western. “At the beginning of the year, I would ask how many of them were going to Virginia Western. Maybe two of them would raise their hands, but by the end of the year many more said yes, they were going because they realized the advantages and opportunities there,” she says.

One of Sandel’s biggest contributions to the college is championing several programs that are close to her heart, including the Dual Enrollment program and the Community College Access Program. CCAP is a public-private partnership that pays the cost of tuition if a qualified student doesn’t have sufficient financial aid. Over the past 15 years, $10 million has been spent to support over 4,000 students.

She also helps entertain, which she really enjoys. “There are dinners and conferences and other social events that we go to, which I have a good time at. That’s fun. I’ve gotten to know the people of Roanoke through those and also the Virginia Community College System,” she says. Luckily, her commute to campus is short because she lives within walking distance.

Although the Sandels had originally thought they might one day go back to South Carolina, they’ve decided Roanoke is where they want to be for good.

Kelly Shushok: Navigating a New Role with Grace

× Expand Kelly and Frank Shushok greet students during summer orientation.

Kelly Shushok became first lady of Roanoke College, a Salem-based private school, when her husband, Frank Shushok, left his administrative role at Virginia Tech to become president in July 2022.

The Texas native and her husband are high school sweethearts. Virginia is one of many stops the two have made in their pursuit of education and work, including stints in Ohio, Arizona and Maryland.

Unlike other local presidential spouses, this is Shushok’s first time in the role. As her husband learned how to become president, she also learned how to become first lady.

“It’s a bit sobering to know that you always represent something beyond yourself. That’s taken some getting used to at places like the grocery store. At the same time, I consider it the most humbling honor of my life,” she says of the transition.

She knew going in that the college wanted an active and engaged presidential spouse, which prompted her to have a frank conversation with her husband about whether they were ready to undertake such a big effort as a team. She decided to give up her senior pastor position at a church in Blacksburg to dedicate herself to Roanoke College. “When we took this job at Roanoke College, it was a we. It wasn’t that he took it, it was a we took it,” she stresses. “We wrestle through topics together. We talk about what are the greatest hopes and dreams and what seems to be the challenges. That requires both of you having a hand in the pie.”

As time has gone on, she’s tried to feel out where her skills might be a natural fit. “I’m doing many of the same things I’ve always done, just now directing them to and through the college community,” she explains.

Her duties at the college center on three areas: teaching and mentoring, working behind the scenes to support campus initiatives and building goodwill with members of the college community.

Prior to her current role, Shushok was a teacher and later a pastor, both of which she says translate well into her work with students on campus. She currently teaches two seminar classes, advises a cohort of 15 freshmen, mentors international students who are acclimating to their new environment and offers pastoral/emotional care for additional students seeking support.

Her support of campus initiatives includes helping with the campus food pantry, which officially opened in January 2023, and the campus garden. Working on the food pantry, she says, energizes her because it helps equalize the playing field and provides students with what they need to thrive.

As part of her efforts to build goodwill with members of the community, she has led alumni book club sessions, traveled to represent the college at various events and opened the President’s House, which she describes as a mansion, for numerous occasions that bring the community together, including a holiday tree lighting event she came up with. “We have a revolving door at the house,” she jokes.

Shushok says that getting to serve Roanoke College alongside her husband has been the gift of her life.

Want to learn about more presidential spouses in our region, including John Martin, the first gentleman of Ferrum College? Check out the latest issue, now on newsstands, or see it for free in our digital guide linked below!

The story above is a preview from our July/August 2024 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!