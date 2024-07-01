Fostering Love & Hope

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2024 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Foster care and adoption changes children’s lives, one family at a time.

× Expand Aaron Spicer The Semones Family - Back row, left to right: Ashton, Anderson, Conner, Wyatt, Ian; Front row, left to right: Peyton, Sophia, Jonah, Colby

Bryson is a 16-year-old high school student who loves anime and has recently become interested in drawing. (He’s currently perfecting eyes.)

Like most kids his age, he’s begun thinking about what he’ll do after graduation, and he’s narrowed it down to landscaping or art school. He’s a summer solopreneur, mowing his relatives and neighbors’ yards for extra cash when he’s not busy being an excellent big brother to his household.

While all that is super responsible, in many ways, he’s a typical teenager with everyday teenage concerns. “My friend group helps each other out any way that they can.”

But even at 16, Bryson knows things could have gone much differently for him had Child Protective Services not intervened six years ago. When he was only 10 years old and his little sister Bella was five, they were placed into foster care with the foster parents who would eventually adopt them two years later. That was when the courts ruled it was not in their best interest to go back with their biological parents.

There are currently 285 kids in the custody of Roanoke City Social Services; 24 of them are between the ages of 18 and 21, and the rest are minors. Forty-nine of those children are placed with relatives. The average length of time a kid remains in foster care across the country is 20.25 months. There are 1,641 foster children in Virginia waiting for adoptive families.

Just over 10% of kids in foster care return to their birth families.

× Expand Anthony Giorgetti Melissa Cook and Trista Thompson stand in front of DePaul’s building on Hollins Road in Roanoke.

Foster care requires a lot of cooperation. While foster parents are at the front end, social services, lawyers, family law judges and nonprofits assisting parents and cooperating with the government all work hard to do what’s best for the children.

Though most people are aware of foster care, it’s full of misconceptions and unknowns for those who aren’t a part of it.

One of the biggest misunderstandings is the system’s goal. The ideal it works toward is reunification. Though the 10% number may seem low, the courts are reluctant to take children away from their parents. They give them every opportunity to improve their living situation to make it more suitable for the children.

Since 2002, the Virginia Supreme Court has ruled that every child placed in foster care is entitled to a lawyer appointed by the court to represent their best interests. That lawyer is called a guardian ad litem.

Diana Perkinson has been a guardian ad litem since 1992, and it covers 90% of her caseload. She worries there’s a public misconception that “this is just social service taking children,” but “they’ll do literally everything they can to see if the children can go home safely to their family.”

Like most lawyers, Perkinson needs to know and communicate her client’s position. But unlike most lawyers, she’s also required to be trained in child development, medical and psychological issues and take all of this into account when making her recommendation to the court, even if it’s not the same choice as her clients’.

Perkinson loves her work.

Working with young kids sometimes requires communicating differently. She explains that their parents need to do some homework before the kids can go back.

One seven-year-old once responded that his mom was “going to have to do it over.” He was right. And Perkinson is often impressed with the kids’ insight and depth of understanding.

Expand Aaron Spicer The Semones Family

In a lighter interaction during an initial meeting, after introducing herself to a boy as his lawyer, he dropped his head dramatically. When she asked him what was wrong, he says, “I can’t afford a lawyer!” He was relieved to find out the state was paying his legal fees.

In addition to the courts and families, Perkinson works closely with social services to understand each client’s needs and report progress.

The first thing you see when you enter the office of Gwen Coleman, the director of Roanoke City’s Human and Social Services since June 2023, is a sign that reads, “Welcome back! We’re so glad you’re back, Gwen!”

Coleman is just as happy to be back in Roanoke, where she started in 2005 as a foster care worker. She moved up through the department before moving to Atlanta in 2021 to serve as Fulton County’s Foster Care Supervisor.

Coleman grew up in a traditional family with many aunts, uncles, cousins and siblings always there to look out for each other. But she knows not every kid is so lucky and credits her grandma for her choice of career.

She set the example early on that her purpose in life was helping others. The rest of the community called her Cousin Florence (often shortened to Confluence) because she always looked out for others. In addition to Coleman, all four of her sisters entered helping fields.

Confluence would have recognized the “it takes a village” mentality of the foster care system.

Though the DSS is ultimately responsible for all the children in foster care and supervises the many cases on their own, it utilizes the help of local nonprofits to support foster parents.

One of those organizations is DePaul Community Resources, a therapeutic foster agency. While Roanoke City (or the locality where the child entered CPS) retains legal guardianship of the kids, DePaul works to support dedicated foster parents and their wards.

That means participating in the vetting and matching process for foster families and the children they foster and running a 24-hour hotline for them.

Their workers’ caseloads are smaller because they only let a coordinator carry up to eight kids at a time, allowing them to visit a home several times a month. They also aid children who’ve aged out of foster care in learning the life skills they need to be independent.

DePaul offers extra financial support in some cases for things like therapy for the kids in their care. But Melissa Cook, DePaul’s Regional Manager, rebuffs the all-too-common belief that foster parents do this for financial gain: “It’s not even a trade-off.”

