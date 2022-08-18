Drag Me to Brunch

The story below is a preview from our September/October 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

It’s time for a colorful new take on your classic Sunday brunch!

Jessica German

The traditional “Sunday Brunch” seems to be falling out of favor with the emergence of the growing trend known as the Drag Brunch. These events combine all the beloved fares, spirits and fellowship of any typical Brunch, but add the additional flair of a Drag Show. Once reserved for lesser-known venues, Drag Brunches can now be found at locations all over the Roanoke Valley and surrounding areas.

Joel Fulp, a local veteran of the drag scene and co-owner of The Roanoke Royals, has been a part of the LGBTQ+ community for decades and recalls when times were not so easy to be transgender. Performing for over 20 years under the name Jessica Winters, Fulp experienced many hardships, including violence, disrespect and fear. Less obvious circumstances also existed in the earlier days of drag. For instance, Fulp recalls visiting a farmer in Boones Mill in 1999 to procure unprocessed peacock feathers, which he then learned to treat in order to create a fully feathered outfit, a challenge that newer performers armed with online purchasing power would not face.

“You had to be the best of the best to get booked,” says Fulp as he remembers early drag shows. He has since watched the scene change over the years, growing and evolving as an art form. The advances in technology have allowed exposure to grow exponentially, and the popularity of social media channels has made marketing events accessible to the public.

As the host of the first Drag Brunch at Well Hung Vineyard in Downtown Roanoke, Fulp and the Roanoke Royals sold out both performances within a matter of days. Offering an a la carte brunch menu, accompanied by flights of mimosas and wine, Well Hung Vineyard owner Anthony Herring plans to hold quarterly Drag Brunches.

“As a relatively new restaurant in Roanoke, we want to offer events that appeal to everyone, hence the reason for our drag shows, paint nights, trivia nights and mystery theaters,” says Herring.

The Park Dance Club, also located in downtown Roanoke and the third-oldest LGBTQ+ venue on the East Coast, holds regularly scheduled Drag Brunches on the last Sunday of every month which are catered by various local companies. Enya Salad, The Park’s brunch host, 23-year veteran performer and Board member of Roanoke Pride and Prism, has also witnessed the evolution of the Drag Brunch, from its beginning at strictly LGBTQ+ bars with modest attendance to packed venues that can now be found nearly anywhere. This involvement over many years and experiencing unfortunate tragedies surrounding the Drag Scene has made safety for the performers and patrons of The Park of utmost importance.

Jessica German Ivy Carter performs at Beale’s in Bedford.

Philanthropy is also a very notable aspect of Pride events community-wide. The Park, as an example, gives back to the community through festivals, scholarships, homeless assistance and grants. Holding Pride events such as Drag Brunches benefits our community and offers opportunities for local entertainers and their increasing fan base.

“Being a Drag performer means a lot to me because it helps me to fulfill what I believe is my purpose in life, to be a star on and off stage,” says Roanoke performer Kruwella de Leo, who has been entertaining for five years at The Park and named Roanoke Pride Entertainer of the year 2022.

Originally from Buena Vista, de Leo has had opportunities to travel and perform in other states including Tennessee, North Carolina and West Virginia. Our local hosts and performance art groups often book out-of-town entertainers for Drag Brunches, as traveling in a circuit is very common in the Drag Scene.

Entertainers Kelly Ray, a 40-year veteran performer, and Ivy Carter, a relatively new performer of six years, both traveled from North Carolina to perform at Mr. Microphone’s Drag Brunch in Bedford, VA and plan on returning to the area for future shows.

Drag is no longer isolated, evidenced by the growing popularity of Drag Brunches that appeal to all demographics. Amherst-based entertainer Makayla O’Reilly gives credit to mainstream exposure through television shows such as “Ru Paul’s Drag Race.” “For our youth to see what they see in the mirror or feel in their hearts represented on TV is something that I’ve wanted to see.”

Michael Lee Smith, also known as Mr. Microphone, has been an integral part of the Drag Scene since 1988. Smith traveled the East Coast with various performers until he returned to Roanoke as a host for Pride events in 2012. His affiliations with Roanoke Pride, The Park and Roanoke Diversity inspired the beginning of Mr. Microphone’s Drag Brunch in 2018, with the first Drag Brunch being held at Teaberry’s in Vinton.

