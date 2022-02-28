Go Your Own Way

The story below is a preview from our March/April 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

There are plenty of fun options for two-wheelers in the region.

Over the past two decades, the Roanoke region’s reputation as a haven for bicyclists has reached new heights, in large part due to the emergence of the greenway system and the further development of off-road trails. Not to mention, slowly but steadily, the appearance of more bike lanes on busy urban thoroughfares, encouraging people to leave their vehicles at home for short jaunts around town.

Whether you are a road or greenway cyclist – preferring paved surfaces – a diehard mountain biking fan or somewhere in between, opting for gravel paths or fire roads that can serve as an off-road primer, the Greater Roanoke Valley and surrounding venues like the national forests present a wealth of opportunities. When the Roanoke River Greenway, the “spine” of the system, finally becomes a continuous link in the next few years, bicyclists will have an uninterrupted stretch of ten-plus miles.

Once they cut their teeth on the greenway some may want to explore off-road opportunities. Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge, which has branded Roanoke as “America’s East Coast Mountain Biking Capital,” says there are more than 400 miles of trails currently available for mountain biking. Several years ago, the International Mountain Biking Association (IMBA) designated Virginia’s Blue Ridge as a Silver-Level Ride Center™ and VBR officials plan to go for gold down the road.

That designation draws riders to the region, to check out venues like Carvins Cove, Explore Park, the more urban trails on Mill Mountain and (where permitted) the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests. Douthat State Park, Waid Park in Franklin County and Falling Creek Park in Bedford County also offer mountain biking opportunities. See visitroanokeva.com for a current list.

Kristine McCormick is now the Outdoors Experiences Manager, a newly created position for Virginia’s Blue Ridge. The past president of Roanoke’s IMBA chapter (which evolved into Blue Ridge Off-road Cyclists) helped attain that Silver-Ride designation before going to work for IMBA itself. Now Bike VBR is focused on the region’s “bike culture,” in a dedicated position she is helping to shape. “There are huge growth opportunities because we have such wonderful amenities for all of those disciplines,” says McCormick, including more access for residents to local trails they don’t have to drive to first.

The many miles of fire access and gravel roads in national forests is a gateway to mountain biking for beginners and a good way to get people off heavily trafficked roads. “There’s room for everyone [and] you do see a crossover.” VBR is developing a comprehensive list of local biking opportunities and maps at bikevbr.com they plan to have available this spring. “We want to make that much easier … to access these great places.” McCormick also volunteers with Star City Cycling, a non-profit dedicated to the growth of youth biking.

The greenways.org site maintained by the Roanoke Valley Greenway Commission also features an extensive listing of paved, natural surface and gravel trails, many of which are open to bicycles. Greenways Coordinator Frank Maguire succeeded Liz Belcher last summer after being recruited from his job as a Trails Program Director in Pennsylvania. Before that he was IMBA’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Director and came to Roanoke in that role, helping to form the local IMBA chapter. “I knew what was possible in this community,” Maguire said during his formal introduction to Roanoke City Council in December.

Maguire told Council that finding ways to strengthen the connections between neighborhoods and local trails/bike lanes will help encourage more people to try bicycling. That might include more wayfaring signage; alerting residents and visitors to where they can access a paved greenway or natural surface trail. He saluted the Pathfinders for Greenways volunteer crews that have been steadily adding to the mountain biking trail mileage count, including new segments under construction on Mill Mountain as part of a 10-year development plan.

The Roanoke Regional Partnership promotes local outdoor amenities as part of its ongoing campaign to attract businesses and new residents. Pete Eshelman, director of outdoor branding for the Partnership, also believes there is still room for growth when it comes to opportunities for biking. In order to reach the IMBA Gold Level as a mountain biking destination for example, creating more beginner-level trails was suggested.

In southeast Roanoke City, the Morningside Park trail and skills training course being developed with assistance from grant funding is one example of that taking place. The adjacent Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia on 9th Street Southeast is helping lead the charge on that project. Local government recreation departments and outdoor retailers are teaching basic mountain biking skills and sponsor group rides at different skill levels.

