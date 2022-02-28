Hard, Exhausting, Good Work

The story below is a preview from our March/April 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Begun one year ago, Latinas Network has grown to fill a Roanoke void.

The ballroom of the Vinton War Memorial buzzes with excitement. There’s a cash bar. The scent of refried beans and rice drifts through the air. Almost no one is sitting at the big round tables that fill the space. They are talking and laughing and hugging and tapping their toes to the salsa music that plays in the background.

This is a night to celebrate.

FarmBurguesa co-owner and Roanoke native Kat Pascal steps up to the microphone. “Hello,” she speaks to the crowd of 200-some supporters. She introduces herself as founder and leader of a new nonprofit. “Thank you so much for coming tonight…” her voice waivers with emotion.

It’s the one-year anniversary of the spark of an idea that caught fire and began blazing bright.

Latinas Network exists, she continues, because throughout the disruptions and the uncertainty and the stress of 2020, Pascal was watching women drop out of the workforce and Latina-owned businesses close down. The strain of kids home from school and parents who needed care and businesses that were losing money was causing women to walk away from their dreams.

“And so I was like, there has to be some way that we can all connect … on an emotional level, a mental level, a professional level. That’s how Latinas Network was born.”

From an informal meeting in the fall of 2020, a dozen organized, well-connected Latina women vowed to design a space that would foster relationships and share information and create community. Despite pandemic shut-downs and COVID spikes and supply chain disruptions, the group gathered for monthly lunches and professional development training and organization-building meetings. They grew their membership from a handful to hundreds, began soliciting sponsors and shoring up support from community organizations, filmed Facebook Lives and YouTube presentations.

And on this night, meant to applaud all that Latinas Network has accomplished so far and chart a path forward for the future, organizers are shaking hands with Virginia Del. Sam Rasoul and Roanoke City Council member Joe Cobb. Among the evening’s presenters is Roanoke City Council member Vivian Sanchez-Jones.

“We’ve got to hold each other up as we go,” Sanchez-Jones tells the crowd. “This is hard work. It’s exhausting work. But it’s good work.”

Pascal’s need to connect in hard times struck a chord.

Iliana Sepulveda moved from the Washington, DC area to Roanoke in 2017, after her husband landed a new job. Sepulveda was building her career as a project manager, working from home. She deeply missed her friends and neighbors from Northern Virginia, especially the rich and well-established Latina community there.

She realized how isolated she had become when, in 2019, she was filling out paperwork to enroll her baby in day care. A form asked for a contact who could be called if she or her husband were unavailable. She couldn’t think of a soul.

“We have been in this city for two years and I didn’t have a single relationship that I could trust my son with,” she remembers asking herself. “That is finding myself with zero social capital. Out of 100,000 people, I had zero relationships.”

She vowed to change. So, in addition to her job and her husband and her new baby, she began joining professional groups, asking around for Hispanic resources. She had nearly decided to start a Hispanic women’s organization herself when a friend told her that a similar group might be forming. She showed up at the first Latinas Network get-together. Before there was a name. Or a Facebook page. Or a board of directors. It was October 2020.

Pascal remembers wanting to create community but not knowing exactly how. “I think all I really did was say, ‘Hey: here’s an idea,’” she recalls.

Want to learn more about the Latinas Network and how they're impacting our community? Read more in our latest issue, on newsstands now, or see a preview for FREE in our digital guide below!

The story above is a preview from our March/April 2022. For more stories, subscribe today or view our FREE digital edition. Thank you for supporting local journalism!