Healthy Summer Appetizers With An Asian Flair

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2018 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

These recipes are perfect for summer entertaining.

× Expand Julianne Rainone

Summer fun often revolves around fabulous food. Picnics! Barbecues! Cookouts! Clambakes! But it’s no fun when the summer sun wilts the food you’ve so lovingly prepared for your outdoor soirée. To make your summer snacks cool and snappy, use Asian ingredients because they won’t wilt in the summer heat. A bonus is that the fresh fruits and vegetables of Asia are very healthy, too. Here are some ideas to incorporate Asian ingredients into your summer snack repertoire.

A fruity dragon fruit salsa makes a colorful splash on your summer table. Dragon fruit is a showstopper. Cultivated in Southeast Asia, this fruit has bright pink skin that peels back to reveal glossy white flesh and tiny edible black seeds. Tastes like a cross between a kiwi and a pear. Water chestnuts, which are native to Asia, are added to give a bit of extra crunch.

Serve this bright fruity salsa with baked wonton crisps for a healthy fun snack. These crisps are sprinkled with sea salt and ground pink peppercorns which add a bit of a spicy kick.

Dragon Fruit Salsa

¼ cup chilled dragon fruit, peeled and chopped

2 tablespoons red onion, chopped fine

½ cup fresh pineapple chopped into small pieces

¼ cup water chestnuts, chopped fine

2 clementines, peeled and chopped, any seeds removed

½ ounce fresh lime juice

2 tablespoons honey

1 teaspoon medium peri-peri sauce (Polynesian hot sauce)

Place dragon fruit, red onion, pineapple, water chestnuts and clementines in a mixing bowl. Stir lightly to combine. Mix lime juice, honey and peri-peri sauce together in a small bowl. Pour lime juice mixture over the fruit mixture and stir lightly to combine. Chill before serving. This salsa is very juicy. Drain a bit of the juice off of salsa before serving. Serve icy cold with baked sea salt wonton crisps.

Baked Wonton Chips Sprinkled with Sea Salt and Pink Peppercorns

Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Cut wonton wrappers in fourths to make 4 triangles out of each wonton wrapper. Spray baking pan lightly with vegetable oil spray. Arrange triangles on baking pan. Lightly brush triangles with olive oil. Sprinkle triangles with a little sea salt and ground pink peppercorns. Bake triangles for 6 -7 minutes until lightly brown and crisp. Watch carefully because the triangles can burn easily.

Of course you will want to keep your salsa icy cold with this tip: Put small cubes of ice in a plastic storage bag, seal it and nestle it in a larger bowl under the bowl that contains the salsa you are serving. (As the ice melts the plastic bag will contain the water to prevent spillage.)

While your guests are enjoying outdoor activities, encourage them to stay hydrated during summer parties. A delightful addition to your summer table is water infused with lime, mint and strawberries.

... for more recipes in the rest of this story and more from our July/August 2018 issue, Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!