In the Days of Old, There was Snow Sledding

Some Roanokers recall some great hills for zooming down in their Flexible Fliers. Will those days return?

Snow sledding in the Roanoke Valley during the past two winter seasons has been … well, it hasn’t been.

We can discuss climate change, weather patterns, lack of moisture in the air or any of the myriad arguments about why the snow has gone elsewhere for the past two years, but the fact remains that the Star City and environs has had one — ONE — legitimate snow day, good enough for sledding, since 2018. And that lasted just long enough to get a few photos for this story celebrating what is quickly becoming a rare and all but inconsequential weather event.

Since Roanoke rests in the Blue Ridge mountains, one would not be faulted for assuming that snow at this altitude and this far north would be a common event. Frankly, it has been just that in previous seasons. And maybe it will return in 2021-2022, but for now our only alternative is to celebrate the past by recalling some of the truly elegant snow sledding opportunities presented by the rolling landscape of our corner of the world.

We’ll begin with Stanley Avenue in South Roanoke, which according to noted Roanoke artist Eric Fitzpatrick, was unparalleled. Eric painted the Stanley Avenue scenes accompanying this story.

It was “our old neighborhood hangout,” he says. “I had an incident there in which I wrecked on my brother Bev’s old sled which wouldn’t guide. I caught my finger between the runner and the curb and sliced the tip off of it. I remember seeing the bone amid the blood. Mom and dad ended up buying me a new Flexible Flyer sled as a result. It’s the sled hanging in the ceiling of the studio. “The city used to block off Stanley with barricades and there were bonfires lit to warm your hands. They wouldn’t plow it for days. It was the best.”

Becky Ellis remembers Stanley as not only the best sledding hill, but as “the same street that has ‘thousands’ of children that show up to trick or treat on Halloween.” Frank D’Alessandro recalls “Stanley Avenue off Neuhoff hill [when] the street was closed, fire barrels burning and cocktails a flowing.” Bill Elliott has similar memories of Stanley Avenue and later “Peakwood in my teens. Helluva ride.”

Lisa Ann Thomas recalls that “folks knew not to park on the street and sometimes neighbors had a fire going and hot chocolate” for the sledders. “It was a major scary hill but super fun. She also had great fun at “the [municipal] golf course in Salem because “it’s beautiful with lots of tracts and loads of folks and the best views of the mountains with amazing sunsets while sledding.”

Barbara Norris Duerk remembers sledding the “backside of Peakwood Drive [where] Mr. Bush of Bush-Flora Shoes, would pull us up the hill with his Jeep.”

Nearby, Clair Kennett and her pals would start “at the top of the hill above 27th Street, with permission from Lorenz Neuhoff to use his large hill to get up speed. On a good day you could sled to 24th Street or further. A bonfire was built at 27th Street, and side streets below were blocked off by Roanoke’s finest … until that fateful day when an unnamed sledder hit a policeman and broke his leg. That was the end of the bonfires and police-barricaded side streets, but the parents and kids guarded these areas to keep cars out after that.”

Kennett noted that “another good spot in South Roanoke was 24th Street between Wycliffe Avenue and Carolina Avenue, known as ‘Beerbottle.’ You can imagine how it got it’s name (but I never rolled one down that hill). Very, very steep and impossible to stop at the bottom. The last time I did this I was 40 years old and went all the way to the firehouse on Crystal Spring Avenue before running my sled into the curb to stop.”

