Seven Ways to See a Sunset

Local shutterbugs share their tips for the perfect shot.

× Expand Jennifer Marie Griffin A Railroad Town Sunset, by Jennifer Marie Griffin. Griffin was located at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge when she captured this unplanned shot. The downtown pedestrian bridge is a great spot for sunset photography.

1) Make a plan.

Kristina Love has a knack for capturing sundown stunners—her Instagram feed is full of them—and much of that can be attributed to good planning.

“For me, I love having a weather app on my phone and a sunset app that tells you the sunrise and sunset times for any day,” she says. “Possibly also scout out your location ahead of time.”

She recommends arriving an hour or two early so you can you can wait for that magical alchemy of sun, cloud and scenery to set your shot ablaze: “That golden hour when the sun’s getting low on the horizon? It just lights everything up with such beautiful color.”

2) Get to know your camera (even if it’s just your iPhone!).

Believe it or not, the tool you’ll use to shoot your best sunset might already be in your back pocket.

“I don’t think you need top-of-the line cameras or equipment to take a great photograph,” says Kent Gugliuzza of Roanoke Photo Co. “Use what you have, whether it be a phone or camera. Keep mastering how to use it in different situations.”

If you’re just getting started with a DSLR, Chris Tribble of SnapKraklePop Photography recommends making shutter speed, ISO and aperture the first three tools you learn and then moving from there. “Don’t be afraid to shoot in manual,” he says. “You’ll have more control.”

3) Look in your own backyard.

You might think you need to be a jetsetter to capture an amazing sunset, but the opposite is often true.

“The most amazing images you will capture, from a beginner or advanced, will be no more than 20-40 miles from your home. The reason is because you have allowed yourself to understand your environment,” explains Jason Rinehart of HartLight Photography in Botetourt. “Learn your surrounding; understand what weather creates what type of light at different times of the day.”

