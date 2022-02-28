Tenacity is the By-Word

The story below is a preview from our March/April 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Roanoke’s Vice Mayor didn’t envision a political future, but one fell into her lap. She has run hard with it since, using the lessons she’s learned in business and in life.

Brenda Hale, the voice of Black activism for more than a generation in Roanoke, was recently asked to evaluate Roanoke Vice Mayor Trish White-Boyd. She boiled down her assessment thusly:

T- Tough

R- Resilient

I - Independent

S - Sincere

H - Honest

She could have added “tenacious,” but that would have given her two Ts. Those traits dominate the conversation with those who know White-Boyd.

Says Mayor Sherman Lea: “Trish is compassionate, yet firm. She’s intelligent with exceptional communication and interpersonal skills. I appreciate her boldness to stand solid on issues she believes are better for all citizens. That’s something that’s truly needed in today’s political arena: a person who is not intimidated. Last year she made the motion to move municipal elections in Roanoke to November. It was a controversial move, but she stood her ground. Shortly thereafter the General Assembly moved all elections to November.”

She has “stood her ground” on controversial and confrontational issues like restricting guns at council meetings, people’s right to protest, and publicly asking Councilman Robert Jeffrey (who was under indictment for embezzlement) to resign.

Behind that airplane landing light of a smile stands a tough, stubborn woman who fights. Adversity has not stopped — or even slowed — her, says the Mayor. “I gained so much respect for Trish given that in 2016 she was declared the winner in the city council election but later was advised that there was a miscount and she lost by 50 votes. For most people, that would have caused them to not become involved in politics again. However, Trish had the determination to seek a seat on Council because, as she described it to me, she wanted to make a difference in our community.”

Hale calls White-Boyd “an excellent role model for the youth in the community. She is married to an absolute phenomenal husband [Colbert Boyd] and they have raised successful children. She has set the bar high as a businesswoman and as a minority entrepreneur.”

City Manager Bob Cowell says White-Boyd “brings a tenaciousness [there’s that word] to the council that ensures progress on priorities continues and that good work keeps happening. [She also] brings the perspective of a small business owner and entrepreneur, helping the council keep in mind the impact of its decisions on those owning and operating businesses in our community.”

Former Vice Mayor and current council member Joe Cobb believes White-Boyd to be “a fantastic Vice Mayor. She is passionate about our city and works hard to keep citizens engaged in the process of making a difference in keeping our city healthy and vibrant. Her efforts in leading our Equity and Empowerment Advisory Board are keeping us focused on being the most diverse, equitable and inclusive city we can be.”

