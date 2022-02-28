The Best of Outdoors Reader Poll

The story below is a preview from our March/April 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!
Our very first Best of Outdoors reader poll was a huge success thanks to you, the voters, for sharing your favorite places, spaces, businesses and more with us! From hiking and biking trails to swimming holes, birdwatching and camping, we now know the best places to go – whether you seek hardcore hikes or family floats, familiar paths or off the beaten trails, there’s no better place to go than right in your own backyard. We can’t wait to visit more great areas in our region thanks to you. Now go breathe in the fresh air, take in the see-it-to-believe-it sights and enjoy knowing you live in one of the most beautiful areas of the world (we know, we’re biased!).
Best Family Hike
Platinum
Roaring Run
Gold
Mill Mountain
Silver
Peaks of Otter
Best Family Bike
Platinum
Roanoke River Greenway
Gold
Carvins Cove
Silver
Draper Section of New River Trail
Best Family Paddle
Platinum
Carvins Cove
Gold
James River
Silver
Roanoke River
Best Day Hike
Platinum
McAfee Knob
Gold
Dragon’s Tooth
Silver
Peaks of Otter
Best Day Bike
Platinum
Carvins Cove
Gold
Virginia Creeper Trail (TIE)
Gold
Roanoke River Greenway (TIE)
Best Day Paddle
Platinum
James River
Gold
Carvins Cove
Silver
New River
Best Stand-up Paddle
Platinum
Carvins Cove
Gold
Roanoke River (TIE)
Gold
Smith Mountain Lake (TIE)
Best Horse Trail
Platinum
Carvins Cove
Gold
Glenwood Horse Trail
Silver
New River Trail
Best Overnight Hike
Platinum
Appalachian Trail
Gold
Virginia’s Triple Crown: Tinker Cliffs/McAfee Knob/Dragon’s Tooth/North Mountain)(TIE)
Gold
Grayson Highlands (TIE)
Best Weekend Hike
Platinum
Virginia’s Triple Crown
Gold
Grayson Highlands
Silver
Dragon’s Tooth (TIE)
Silver
Peaks of Otter (TIE)
Best Greenway or Section
Platinum
Roanoke River
Gold
Salem Section of Roanoke River Greenway
Silver
Tinker Creek
Best Appalachian Trail Section
Platinum
McAfee Knob
Gold
Dragon’s Tooth
Silver
Hay Rock
Best Blue Ridge Parkway Hike
Platinum
Peaks of Otter
Gold
Chestnut Ridge
Silver
Sharp Top
Best River Float
Platinum
James River
Gold
Roanoke River
Silver
New River
Best Lake Float
Platinum
Smith Mountain Lake
Gold
Claytor Lake
Silver
Carvins Cove
