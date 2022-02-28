The Best of Outdoors Reader Poll

The story below is a preview from our March/April 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Our very first Best of Outdoors reader poll was a huge success thanks to you, the voters, for sharing your favorite places, spaces, businesses and more with us! From hiking and biking trails to swimming holes, birdwatching and camping, we now know the best places to go – whether you seek hardcore hikes or family floats, familiar paths or off the beaten trails, there’s no better place to go than right in your own backyard. We can’t wait to visit more great areas in our region thanks to you. Now go breathe in the fresh air, take in the see-it-to-believe-it sights and enjoy knowing you live in one of the most beautiful areas of the world (we know, we’re biased!).

Best Family Hike

Platinum

Roaring Run

Gold

Mill Mountain

Silver

Peaks of Otter

Best Family Bike

Platinum

Roanoke River Greenway

Gold

Carvins Cove

Silver

Draper Section of New River Trail

Best Family Paddle

Platinum

Carvins Cove

Gold

James River

Silver

Roanoke River

Best Day Hike

Platinum

McAfee Knob

Gold

Dragon’s Tooth

Silver

Peaks of Otter

Best Day Bike

Platinum

Carvins Cove

Gold

Virginia Creeper Trail (TIE)

Gold

Roanoke River Greenway (TIE)

Best Day Paddle

Platinum

James River

Gold

Carvins Cove

Silver

New River

Best Stand-up Paddle

Platinum

Carvins Cove

Gold

Roanoke River (TIE)

Gold

Smith Mountain Lake (TIE)

Best Horse Trail

Platinum

Carvins Cove

Gold

Glenwood Horse Trail

Silver

New River Trail

Best Overnight Hike

Platinum

Appalachian Trail

Gold

Virginia’s Triple Crown: Tinker Cliffs/McAfee Knob/Dragon’s Tooth/North Mountain)(TIE)

Gold

Grayson Highlands (TIE)

Best Weekend Hike

Platinum

Virginia’s Triple Crown

Gold

Grayson Highlands

Silver

Dragon’s Tooth (TIE)

Silver

Peaks of Otter (TIE)

Best Greenway or Section

Platinum

Roanoke River

Gold

Salem Section of Roanoke River Greenway

Silver

Tinker Creek

Best Appalachian Trail Section

Platinum

McAfee Knob

Gold

Dragon’s Tooth

Silver

Hay Rock

Best Blue Ridge Parkway Hike

Platinum

Peaks of Otter

Gold

Chestnut Ridge

Silver

Sharp Top

Best River Float

Platinum

James River

Gold

Roanoke River

Silver

New River

Best Lake Float

Platinum

Smith Mountain Lake

Gold

Claytor Lake

Silver

Carvins Cove

