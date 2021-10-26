The Great Foodie Gift Guide

The story below is a preview from our November/December 2021 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

For many, the spirit of the holiday season is centered on gathering around the table to share gratitude and time together over good food, drink and cheer. Why not extend that sense of delicious merriment to the gifts you give? We’ve curated dozens of products from local makers and shops to delight and surprise all the different types of food-lovers in your life—or even a treat yourself moment (we won’t tell). From heirloom-worthy skillets to cocktails-in-a-jar, these are some of our favorite giftable goodies for the holidays.

For the Fan of Heirloom-Worthy Cookware

Heart & Spade Forge Skillet

Each of these heirloom-worthy skillets takes blacksmith Jed Curtis 12 hours to forge by hand. The skillets are beloved by local chefs and home cooks alike, and they just get better with age. The custom pieces can be ordered in a variety of sizes and styles; because each skillet is made to order, there’s a six- to nine-month wait list. Put your order in now—complimentary personalized engraving is available—and write your gift recipient a card alerting them to the estimated arrival of their gift. Order at heartandspadeforge.com.

Maples Wood Shop Ice Cream Scoops & Pizza Cutters

For 40 years, Tom Maples enjoyed woodworking as a hobby, but for the last three years, the veteran has churned out beautiful-yet-functional ice cream scoops, pizza cutters, pepper grinders and cutting boards for retail. Maples uses both domestic and exotic woods, such as purple heart, padauk, and sapele, which give the distinctive handles their all-natural and striking signature style—no staining necessary. Available at Black Dog Salvage, Artsy June and Crafteria.

Phoenix Hardwoods Cutting Boards

For more than two decades, Phoenix Hardwoods has produced beautiful cutting boards and kitchen items out of their Floyd workshop. Their aptly named Appalachian stripe cutting boards are made from local wood, including walnut, maple and cherry. It takes four weeks to make one board, including cutting, creating the pattern, gluing, drying, planing, shaping and smoothing the edges. The boards are as functional as they are beautiful—there’s a variety of sizes and styles, including one with a juice groove. Available at Black Dog Salvage and Second Helpings.

For the Foodie Who Takes their Pantry Seriously

Spicewalla Spices

This Asheville-based company has earned a reputation for its thoughtfully sourced, small-batch spices that are roasted and ground to order. The diminutive tin sets are giftable and offer an instant spice cabinet upgrade. Larger containers of spices are available, too. Elevate your avocado toast or scrambled eggs with Everything Bagel Seasoning or take chicken wings and marinades next level with Chinese Five Spice. Available at Crystal Spring Grocery, Crafteria and Earth Fare.

Piemonte Provisions Nut Butters & Jams

Sandra Sarlinga and Fabian Luján, the Floyd-based couple behind Piemonte Provisions, are a regular fixture at LEAP’s Grandin Village Farmers Market. Seek out the small-batch peanut butter made with local peanuts that are ground on a mill for a creamy-meets-chunky consistency. Try the Cinnamon Bun Peanut Butter, crafted with Virginia maple syrup and redolent of brown sugar and cinnamon. Jams include savory flavors like the best-selling balsamic and jalapeño jelly, which works wonders in dressings and marinades. Available at the Grandin Village Farmers Market or piemonteprovisions.com/shop.

Oliveto Artisan Oils & Vinegars

At Oliveto you’ll find top-notch olive oils for cooking and finishing dishes, as well as flavored oils (think basil, chipotle and blood orange) that are ideal for dressings and bread dipping. For a luxe stocking stuffer, opt for the black truffle infused olive oil, which makes a killer grilled cheese. On the vinegar side, the dark balsamic vinegars make a stellar addition to cheese boards, or a surprising complement to vanilla ice cream. Available at Oliveto Artisan Oils & Vinegars.

AR’s Hot Southern Honey

For some sweet heat from Richmond, score a bottle of AR’s Hot Southern Honey. Drizzle it onto fried chicken, slather it on biscuits with butter, or mix it into sauces or dressings. And if you’ve never tried hot honey on pizza, prepare to level-up that takeout pie. For a game-changing take on Brussels sprouts, Big Lick Gift’s owner Joe Stanley broils sprouts with red onion and a drizzle of hot honey, then sprinkles them with feta. Available at Big Lick Gifts, Ladles & Linens, Eli’s Provisions, Crafteria and Dilly Dally.

For the Budding At-Home Bartender

Storied Goods Sugar Cubes

Local maker Martha Bourlakas’s flavored sugar cubes make crafting custom tipples at home a cinch. The orange cherry cubes are a shoo-in for an old fashioned, but they also play well in rum drinks, like a mojito. The cinnamon-vanilla cube is a natural match for your morning cuppa, but it’s also stellar in coffee-based cocktails such as an espresso martini. And for an instant party in a glass, drop a rose petal cube into a flute of sparkling wine. Available at Crystal Spring Grocery and Crafteria.

Camp Craft Cocktails

Everything you need to make craft cocktails at home is packaged into a cute mason jar. Just add your favorite liquor and let the flavors mingle and work their magic. Pair the hibiscus, ginger and lemon number with gin for an herbaceous floral sipper. Or add a glug of bourbon to the jar filled with apricots, cherries, oranges, bitters and cane sugar for a riff on an old fashioned that’ll warm you to your toes. Available at Crafteria.

Vintage Glassware & Barware

The bar tools and serving vessels you use to make and serve drinks are as important to the craft as the cocktail itself. Vintage glassware adds instant panache and doubles as a conversation starter. Look for unique shapes, styles and patterns such as punch cups or cordial glasses; shop in sets or mix-and-match for a more eclectic feel. Keep an eye out for stylish additions to your barware arsenal such as decanters, jiggers, mixing glasses and bar spoons. Snap up these one-of-a-kind finds when you see them. Available at Black Dog Salvage, Roanoke Antique Mall and Crystal Spring Grocery.

