The Hiking Capital of the Blue Ridge

Without a doubt, the Roanoke Valley is where hikers and walkers want to be. It’s all here and the world is learning about it.

Marketing campaigns tend toward obese rhetoric, but when the hiking triumvirate of McAfee Knob, Dragon’s Tooth and Tinker Cliffs became “Virginia’s Triple Crown,” nobody was thinking of horse racing.

Those are clustered destinations in Roanoke County’s brief segment of the Appalachian Trail. The Roanoke Valley, of course, is the largest metropolitan area on the trail, which meanders up and down mountains from Georgia to Maine, 2,190 miles through 14 states. Virginia’s 550.3 miles is nearly a fourth of the AT. The Crown is the glamorpuss of a hiking statement that deserves an exclamation point.

In the Roanoke Valley, the AT crosses the counties of Craig, Montgomery, Roanoke, Botetourt and Bedford.

Pete Eshelman, who heads GO Outside for the Roanoke Regional Partnersip, says, “With over 1,000 miles of trail within an hour of Roanoke, it is easy to find the path less traveled. The strength of our outdoors is its diversity. No matter the activity – paddling, cycling, fishing, hiking – there are endless choices to explore. And nowhere is this more evident than in the region’s trails.

“From the iconic Appalachian Trail, to greenways connecting communities, to hidden gems waiting to be discovered, the number of trails waiting to be explored are not only attractive to visitors but are also helping convince people that Roanoke is a great place to live. Trails help sell the region as a place to live; within minutes of clocking out of work a person can leave the stress of work behind and find rejuvenation in nature.”

Eshelman says bluntly that “Roanoke’s easy access to trails is a strong selling point. No matter where a person lives, a trailhead is nearby.”

Roanoke hiking is not top-heavy. The trails within an hour or two of downtown range from casual walks to hard climbs, from a few hundred yards in length to many miles of challenging ridge running. The valley has made a point of emphasizing its history, geography, opportunity and love of the outdoors. Young people move here for the views, the strolls, the full-gear hikes. Old people choose to die here for the same reasons. The valley is one of the world’s most desirable gardens, those who live here will tell you.

And the hiking? Let’s take a brief look, though this could easily be (and has been) a book.

The beginning, of course, is the Triple Crown, three high points along the Appalachian Trail, spanning about 35 miles and featuring overhead views of Roanoke, Carvins Cove (the city’s water supply, which looks like the Hudson River Valley from above) and the impressive ridges and valleys of our corner of the world.

There are various access points for the hikes, but the most-used is likely Catawba Mountain (on top and down the valley), which has been so crowded in recent times that cars have been towed from along Virginia 311. These are not easy hikes and sometimes they are claustrophobic … until the often-spectacular breakout views that make the sweat and sore muscles worthwhile.

As impressive as the Crown is nationally and internationally, Roanokers know it is but a small part of the hiking system, which includes a jaw-dropping 400 miles of greenway trails, according to greenways.org. They have all been built since 1995, mostly under the estimable guidance of Liz Belcher, who retired in the fall of 2022. According to its greenway website, Asheville, the second largest city along the Appalachian Trail and the Blue Ridge Parkway, brags of its 10.5-mile greenway system. Asheville considers itself a city friendly to walkers/hikers.

The Roanoke Valley greenway trails feature major paved segments, often along the Roanoke River, and a series of separate spurs that amble through Roanoke, Vinton, Salem and Roanoke County, often through neighborhoods and up/down mountains. Mill Mountain, for example, has nearly a score of spurs, often intersecting with each other. Those spurs are generally in the “easy” to “moderate” ranges and they welcome neighborhoods to take a walk.

