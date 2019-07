Local Breweries List

Editor's Note: This list is an addition to our dining piece found in our January/February 2018 issue. See the article on Ballast Point here and Beale's Brewery here, or in our free digital archives.

The cheap beer and bar scene is dead. Today’s beer lovers yearn for great, hand-crafted brews in a family-friendly, community-focused place. Not surprisingly, Roanoke has such places in spades.

Compliments of The Roanoker staff and some friends from the craft brew community, here’s a list of current craft breweries in and around our valley. While the list started in our Jan/Feb 2018 issue, we're constantly updating to reflect current breweries and info.

A Few Old Goats Brewing (AFOG)

515 8th St SW, Ste 228

Roanoke, VA 24016

(540) 339-9562

Hours: Wed - Fri 4-9 pm, Sat 2-9 pm, Sun 11-6 pm

afogbrewing.com

Ten beers on tap, a neighborhood feel with large green space, indoor/outdoor games and pet-friendly.

Big Lick Brewing Company

409 Salem Ave

Roanoke, VA 24016

(540) 562-8383

Hours: Mon, Wed, Thurs 4-9 pm, Fri 4-10 pm, Sat 1-10 pm, Sun 12-6 pm

Biglickbrewingco.com

Rustic and fun, hearty brews, beer society membership.

Chaos Mountain Brewing

3135 Dillons Mill Rd

Callaway, VA 24067

(540) 334-1600

Hours: Wed-Fri 4-9 pm, Sat. 1-9 pm, Sun 1-7 pm

chaosmountainbrewing.com

Rural, award-winning, Agents of Chaos, peaceful (ironic?).

Deschutes Brewery Tasting Room

315 Market St SE

Roanoke, VA 24011

(540) 259-5204

Hours: Mon-Sun 1-9 pm

deschutesbrewery.com

IPAs, reclaimed wood, great location–downtown vibes, Black Butte.

Hammer and Forge Brewing Company

70 Main St

Boones Mill, VA 24065

(540) 909-3200

Hours: Thurs 5-10 pm, Fri 4-10 pm, Sat 1-10 pm, Sun 1-9 pm

hammerandforgebrewing.com

Small-town, patriotic brews, inviting atmosphere.

Jack Mason’s Tavern Brewery

400 E Ridgeway St

Clifton Forge, VA 24422

(540) 862-5624

Hours: Sun-Thurs 11 am-9 pm, Fri-Sat 11 am-10 pm; Happy hour: 4-6 pm every day

jackmasonstavern.com

European-style beers, great food, cozy pub feel.

Lefty’s Right Mind Brewing

1410 S. Main St

Blacksburg, VA 24060

(540) 552-7000

Hours: Mon-Thurs 11 am-9 pm, Fri 11 am-10 pm, Sat 8 am-9 pm, Sun 8 am-3 pm

leftysgrille.com

Great beer, always consistent, tasty food.

Olde Salem Brewing Company

21 E Main St

Salem, VA 24153

(540) 397-0018

Hours: Mon-Thurs 12-9 pm, Fri-Sat 12-11 pm, Sun 12-8 pm

oldesalembrewing.com

Located in the heart of Salem, offering "full-flavored and innovative tastes."

Parkway Brewing Company

739 Kessler Mill Rd

Salem, VA

(540) 404-9810

Hours: Mon 2-8 pm, Tues. CLOSED, Wed-Sat 12:30-8:30 pm, Sun 12-6 pm

Parkwaybrewing.com

Awesome seating–leather couches, Battlefield Trail, Get Bent, Raven’s Roost.

Rising Silo Farm Brewery

2351 Glade Rd

Blacksburg, VA 24060

(540) 750-0796

Hours: Thurs-Fri 3-9 pm, Sat 12-9 pm, Sun 11-6 pm

risingsilobrewery.com

Farm brewery, family friendly, gorgeous setting, fresh farm foods.

Sinkland Farms Brewery

3020 Riner Rd

Christiansburg, VA 24073

(540) 382-4647

Hours: Thurs 6-9 pm, Fri 5-10 pm, Sat 12-10 pm, Sun 2-7 pm

sinklandfarmsbrewery.com

Their warm and cozy tasting room, as well as outdoor beer garden, features ten craft beers on tap plus seasonal options.

Soaring Ridge Craft Brewers

523 Shenandoah Ave NW

Roanoke, VA 24016

(540) 339-9776

Hours: Wed-Fri 4-9 pm, Sat 2-9 pm, Sun 12-6 pm

Soaringridge.com

Garage doors, downtown’s first, great for events, family friendly.

Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage

6 Old Whitmore Ave

Roanoke, VA 24016

(540) 685-2012

Hours: Mon-Thurs 3-9 pm, Fri-Sat 11 am-9 pm, Sun 12-7 pm

Starrhill.com

Historic building, unique brews, The Love gives back locally, another winner.

Sunken City Brewing Company

40 Brewery Drive

Hardy, VA 24101

(540) 420-0476

Hours: Thurs 3-9 pm, Fri 3-10 pm, Sat 12-9 pm, Sun 1-6 pm

sunkencitybeer.com

A 25-barrel, four-vessel brewhouse with tasting room and pub, retail store and beer garden near Smith Mountain Lake.

Three Notch'd Craft Kitchen & Brewery

24 Campbell Ave SE

Roanoke, VA 24011

(434) 956-3141

Hours: Mon 3-10 pm, Tues-Thurs 11-10 pm, Fri 11-11 pm, Sat 11-12 am, Sun 11-9 pm

threenotchdbrewing.com

This new pub comes from Charlottesville and is directly across from Center in the Square in downtown Roanoke. They specialist in locally-sourced, beer-infused dishes that complement both the seasons and their taps.

Twin Creeks Brewing Company

111 S. Pollard St, Vinton, VA 24179

(540) 265-8062

Hours: Wed-Thurs 5-9 pm, Fri 4-10 pm, Sat 2-10 pm; Sun 3-7 pm

Twincreeksbrewing.com

Downtown Vinton, surprisingly modern, neon lights.

Know of another brewery open in town? Add it to our list by notifying editor Liz Long at llong@theroanoker.com.