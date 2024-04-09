Virginia Western Invites K-8 Students and Families to STEM Day on Saturday, April 13

This free event includes hands-on activities and food.

× Expand Virginia Western Community Colleg

STEM Day returns on Saturday, April 13, at Virginia Western Community College. This free event for elementary and middle school students runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3080 Colonial Ave. in Roanoke.

Virginia Western faculty in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics are teaming up with community partners to provide free, hands-on activities and food. This outreach is open to any K-8 student in the college’s service region, which encompasses Roanoke, Salem, Roanoke County, Craig County, Franklin County and southern Botetourt County. Students in public, private and home schools and their families are welcome, and parking is free. Children will need an adult accompanying them during the rain-or-shine event.

Expand Virginia Western Community College

STEM Day will offer six floors of fun, with stations throughout Virginia Western’s STEM Building and Fralin Center for Health Professions, as well as outside. Activities include Raspberry Pi’s for gaming and coding; 3D printing; robots; dissections, DNA extractions, specimens and anatomical skeletons; animal models; rocks of Minecraft; slime; leaf and tree activities; Möbius strips and Fibonacci spirals; and more.

Activities will span the subjects of chemistry, mechatronics, geology, physics, biology, agriculture, engineering, math, information technology, biotechnology and astronomy.

STEM faculty members Lanette Upshaw and Heather Lindberg are coordinating the event, which is in its second year. “This year, we will have a look at STEM in the military through some of our activities,” she said. Optional donations will be accepted for Virginia Western’s Armed Forces Student Association, “as a way of supporting our students who are veterans.”

Last year, about 2,000 people attended the inaugural STEM Day. “We were so gratified at the community response last year, and our faculty and staff have been working ever since to expand and craft another quality experience for kids,” said Virginia Western Dean of STEM Amy White. “We know how important it is for students to engage with STEM concepts early in life, so they see the wide array of exciting careers that are attainable.”

Community partners include Blue Eagle Credit Union; City of Roanoke; Freedom First Credit Union; Mission BBQ; Novonesis; Roanoke City, Roanoke County and Salem Police Departments; Roanoke City and Roanoke County Fire Departments; the Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office; Verge; Virginia Department of Forensic Science; Virginia Tech’s Baja team; Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center; Virginia Tech’s formula race car and motorcycle team; VPT, Inc.; and WJJS.

ABOUT VIRGINIA WESTERN COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Virginia Western Community College is a forward-thinking community college inspiring individual, community and economic transformation. It provides quality educational opportunities that empower students for success and strengthen communities. The College provides credit academic programs and noncredit workforce training along with distance learning online and dual enrollment courses in area high schools. To learn more, visit www.virginiawestern.edu.