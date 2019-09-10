Celebrate Virginia Wine Month with Bubbles!

October is Virginia Wine Month and there is a lot to celebrate. If you haven’t tasted Virginia wines lately you are in for a treat. Bill Phillips, owner Mr. Bill’s Wine Cellar is happy to help with your Virginia wine selection and has several shelves dedicated to these wines.

Virginia wines are becoming serious contenders for space in your wine cellar without breaking the bank. Most of these wines cost $25 or less. An added bonus? You'll be supporting local businesses as you fill your cellar and raise your glass to toast Virginia Wine Month.

Flying Fox Vineyard, Monticello AVA*

Becky Ellis

Rosé wine is always an excellent choice for a celebration. I chose this 2018 Flying Fox Rosé because it looked so pretty in the bottle and the name “Flying Fox” is just fun to say. The grapes used to produce this wine are 50% merlot and 50% cab franc which thrive in Virginia soil. Dry and crisp with notes of strawberry, a touch of nutmeg and marzipan. $17 range.

*An American Viticultural Area (AVA) is the United States’s official designation of wine-growing regions

Thibaut- Janisson Winery, Charlottesville, Virginia

Let’s get the celebration started with some bubbly! One of my favorite sparkling wines is produced right up the road in Afton, Virginia (near Charlottesville). Thibaut- Janisson Brut Sparkling Wine. Thibaut-Janisson Winery is a joint venture between internationally acclaimed Winemaker Claude Thibaut and Champagne producer, Manuel Janisson, owner of Champagne Janisson & Fils. This lovely wine is made of 100% chardonnay grapes using the same “methode champenoise “ that is used to make fine French champagne. Notes of white peach, apple and a touch of hazelnut with a creamy mouthfeel and crisp finish. $35 range.

Virginia “FIZZ” is also produced by Thibaut- Janisson. It is a festive and fantastic sparkling wine for all of life’s celebrations. Creamy and smooth with notes of fresh apple and peach. Lots of tiny bubbles dance in the flute when you serve this sparkling wine. $24 range.

Veritas Vineyard and Winery, 20 minutes west of Charlottesville, Virginia in Nelson County.

Becky Ellis

The celebration continues with a Veritas 2007 Cabernet Franc. Soft on the palate with notes of black cherry and plum with a hint of cassis. Dark ruby red with a pretty purple hue. We served it with grilled pizza and it would be equally delicious with lamb and steak au poirve. $25 range.

Hickory Hill Vineyard and Winery, Smith Mountain Lake

For those who enjoy a lighter white wine, Hickory Hill, Smith Mountain Lake “Mist” is one of my favorites. A blend of Vidal Blanc and Chardonnay, it is slightly sweet and perfect for porch sipping. $13 range.

Barboursville Vineyards, Barboursville, Virginia

Becky Ellis

Not to be missed in your celebration of Virginia Wines…Barboursville 2017 Virginia Barbera Reserve. Barbera is one of the most popular red wines of Northern Italy. This Virginia Barbera is egantly earthy, with raspberry and vivid cherry notes. Enjoy with lamb and porcini rissoto. Elegantly earthy, with raspberry and vivid cherry notes. $25 range (special order Mr. Bill’s Wine Cellar).

About the Writer:

Following her career in healthcare dining and nutrition management, Becky Ellis followed her passion to create Bubblybee, a champagne and food blog. Her motto is "Don't wait to celebrate! Pop the cork now!" She loves to share tips for entertaining with bubbly. Find her creative recipes and champagne tasting notes at bubblybee.net and Instagram @bubblybeeboop.