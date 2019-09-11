The majority of the United States remembers exactly where they were on September 11, 2001. They remember what they were doing when they saw the news report. They remember who they were with. They remember feeling fear as they watched the events unfold on the television screen.

It is a day we, as a country, will remember for the countless lives lost and the brave men and women who walked courageously into the chaos, rather than running away.

In February of this year, Joint Resolution 646 of the Virginia House officially declared September 11 a statewide day to honor first responders. The resolution includes 911 dispatchers, law-enforcement officers, professional and volunteer firefighters, professional and volunteer emergency medical services personnel, emergency management professionals, search and rescue teams, rescue pilots and divers, the Virginia National Guard and members of other organizations in the public safety sector.

“Every day, first responders risk their own safety in the performance of their duties to protect the citizens of the Commonwealth, and first responders are the first and best defense against all emergencies that threaten Virginia communities,” says resolution 646.

“The members of first responder organizations undergo extensive education and training and make significant personal sacrifices in order to achieve the expertise required to respond to emergency situations.”

Caitlyn Cline, the Communication Outreach, Public Information and Crime Prevention Specialist for Roanoke Police Department, says RPD is grateful for the recognition first responders will receive from First Responder Day.

“It is an honor to serve our communities in whatever way we can, and we always appreciate the kind words,” Cline says.

About the Writer:

Jennifer F. Riales is a Roanoke-based freelance writer and blogger. She and her husband, both originating from Memphis, TN, enjoy visiting local coffeehouses, going on walks with their dog and cuddling with their two cats.