Medical Professionals: Empower Chiropractic & Wellness LLC

2023 Medical Professional Profiles: Empower Chiropractic & Wellness LLC

× Expand Courtesy of Dr. Kirsten DeGonzague Dr. Kirsten DeGonzague, Empower Chiropractic & Wellness LLC

Background and Education:

I have been a Doctor of Chiropractic for 23 years, having graduated from Palmer College of Chiropractic. I practiced for 20 years in NYS and my family moved to the Roanoke Valley in 2019. Prior to being a chiropractor, I received my BS in Health Administration from Ithaca College and worked in various areas of health care.

Specialties and Services:

I am Webster Technique certified and have taken extensive training in pediatrics throughout my 23 years of practice. I also offer guidance in Nutrigenomics and Foundational Health programs to support people in restoring health.

Q: What is unique/significant about your practice that sets you apart?

A: I love to connect with people, to truly hear them and identify their concerns and what path they would like to take to solve their health issues. I also offer a variety of techniques and adapt to patients comfort levels with being adjusted and best practices for restoring the body's natural ability to heal.

Q: How is your practice working to improve the health of your patients?

A: Optimizing the functioning of the nervous system through chiropractic care enables everyone to begin healing better. My greatest joy is working with prenatal patients and newborn babies who are having issues with breast feeding. Watching a child thrive is the greatest reward.

Dr. Kirsten DeGonzague

Empower Chiropractic & Wellness LLC

2311 Sanford Ave SW, Roanoke VA 24014

540-900-0505

www.empoweryourhealth.life