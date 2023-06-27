Medical Professionals: Mills & Shannon Dentistry

A special advertising section

2023 Medical Professional Profiles: Mills & Shannon Dentistry

× Expand Stella Nova Photography Michele M. Mills, dmd, Mills & Shannon Dentistry

Michele M. Mills, DMD

Mills & Shannon Dentistry

Background and Education:

I received my doctorate degree from the Medical University of South Carolina in 2001. I was honored to receive a competitive scholarship to dental school through the United States Navy. After graduation, I completed an Advanced Education in General Dentistry one year residency in Norfolk.

Q. How is your practice working to improve the health of your patients?

A: We have a strong hygiene program with amazing hygienists. Our mission is to help our patients become cavity-free and periodontally healthy, and stay that way! We help our patients figure out the cause of their cavities, recommend products and techniques to improve their oral health and make sure we are seeing consistent healthy checkups.

Q: What do you Love about Roanoke?

A: We could have lived anywhere in the US and we chose Roanoke! We love this area and it has been a wonderful town to raise our family. It feels like a small community. The people are the best part! Our kids are very involved in baseball and sports and this community has been wonderful for that. Thank you for welcoming us 17 years ago and making this our home.

Michele M. Mills, DMD

3533 Keagy Road Salem, VA 24153

540-989-5700

www.millsandshannon.com

Office Text Line for Patients: 540-645-6256