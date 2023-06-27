Medical Professionals: Physicians to Women

A special advertising section

2023 Medical Professional Profiles: Physicians to Women

× Expand Stella Nova Photography Front Row: Dianna Curtis (MD), Jamie Buck (MD), Mark Chewning (MD), Brittany Kane (DO), Donna Musgrave (MD), Heather Draeger (MD) - Back Row: Jill Gaines (MD), Stephanie Quinn (NP)

Doctor Jill Gaines

joined Physicians To Women in 2009. She was born in San Antonio, Texas. Doctor Gaines received a Bachelor of Science in Biology at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. She received her Doctor of Medicine from University of Nebraska Medical Center, in Omaha, Nebraska. Her residency was completed in OB/GYN with Bethesda Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. Doctor Gaines spent several summers providing medical services to patients in Belize, Nepal, Nicaragua, and India. She is Board Certified by the American Board of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. Dr. Gaines and her husband are the proud parents of twin boys and a girl.

Doctor Mark Chewning joined Physicians To Women in 2010. He was born and lived in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia until attending college at Virginia Tech where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Biology. Following college, he worked as a paramedic until being called to deliver his first infant, baby Brooke, at her home in Virginia Beach. This amazing experience changed his life. Doctor Chewning then earned both his Master of Science degree in Biomedical Science and his Doctor of Medicine from Eastern Virginia Medical School. He completed his residency at Mountain Area Health Education Center in Asheville, North Carolina where he served as the Chief Resident. Doctor Chewning and his wife, Stephany, are the happy blended parents of five children. Doctor Chewning is Board Certified by the Board of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

× Expand Stella Nova Photography Physicians to Women: Sarah Williams and Sarah Hahn

Sarah Williams, Pa-C, was born and raised here in the Roanoke Valley and is proud to call Roanoke home. She sees Roanoke as the perfect mix of a little city living and the outdoors. She couldn’t imagine living or raising her young growing family anywhere else. Sarah received her Bachelor of Science in Human Nutrition, Foods, and Exercise from Virginia Tech before attending Murphy Deming College of Health Sciences where she received her Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies. Having pursued a career in medicine because of her interest and passion for women’s health, she considers it the greatest privilege and honor to have the opportunity to care for women here in her hometown. Sarah and her husband, Justin, are parents to two small boys. Together they enjoy sharing their love of gardening, hiking, and exploring the valley with them. She is forever grateful for the joy, growth, and refinement that she experiences daily in both her roles as momma and PA!

Sarah Hahn, FNP-C, joined Physicians to Women at the end of 2021. She grew up in the New River Valley and graduated from Emory & Henry College with a degree in Athletic Training. Sarah continued her education at the University of Virginia where she obtained a master’s degree in Kinesiology. At that time, she decided to change careers and pursue a nursing degree. She obtained her BSN from Radford University Carilion. She worked as a labor & delivery nurse while obtaining her master’s degree to become a family nurse practitioner from Radford University Carilion. Sarah lives in her hometown of Shawsville, VA with her husband and son. She is excited to provide care to women in the Roanoke Valley and beyond.

