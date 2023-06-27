Medical Professionals: Premier Geriatric Solutions PLLC

A special advertising section

2023 Medical Professional Profiles: Premier Geriatric Solutions PLLC

× Expand Stella Nova Photography Left to right: Holly Roy, PA-C Chief Operating Officer; Bradley Goad, Founder and CEO; Jamie Smith, FNP Chief Education and Compliance Officer; Barbara Frye, RN Chief Clinical Services Officer

Premier Geriatric Solutions is a Roanoke-based, independent medical practice dedicated to optimizing the health and mental well-being of individuals residing in skilled nursing, long-term, independent-living and assisted-living communities. Dr. Bradley Goad, Premier’s Founder and CEO, is particularly proud of the practice’s clinician-lead leadership team. He notes that “Premier’s ability to continuously improve quality measures, reduce the need for emergency department visits and hospital admissions, deprescribe unnecessary medications, educate about antibiotic stewardship and provide high-quality medical directorship services are enhanced by having members of Premier’s C-Suite delivering direct patient care.

Premier’s servant leader approach is well-received in the marketplace. Premier’s Chief Operating Officer, Holly Roy, PA-C, notes that “a week does not go by where there is not a call from an eldercare community, health system or community health services provider expressing interest in partnering with Premier. Premier genuinely wants to optimize patient care while helping our partner centers elevate their quality metrics, reduce unnecessary transitions of care and streamline operational processes. Our service-oriented focus is valued by our partners in care”.

Bradley J Goad, DO, FACP, CMD is a dual Board-Certified Internal Medicine and Hospice/Palliative care physician who and the Founder and CEO of Premier Geriatric Solutions PLLC. He received his BS in Biochemistry from Virginia Tech and his medical degree from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine. Dr. Goad completed residency training at East Tennessee State University, where he served as Chief Resident at Holston Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Goad has over 20 years of medical experience serving individuals in skilled nursing, long-term care and assisted-living facilities. He is a Certified Medical Director through AMDA - The Society for Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine. He is also a co-author for a best-selling geriatric reference book called Geriatric Notes published by Jones & Bartlett Learning, with Jamie Smith, FNP, Chief Education and Compliance Officer for Premier.

In addition, he proudly served 10 years in the Air Force Reserve as a flight surgeon, where he deployed to areas within Afghanistan, Turkey and Iraq during Operation Enduring Freedom. He was also involved in planning and operational leadership for Medical Readiness Exercises in Nicaragua and Paraguay.

Dr. Goad lives with his wife and son at Smith Mountain Lake. His daughter is currently attending James Madison University. He is an Instrument Rated Pilot and enjoys traveling, reading, barbecuing and entrepreneurship.

