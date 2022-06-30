A special advertising section

The FACE of Electrical, Plumbing & Bath Remodeling

Ted Puzio, Owner/President, and Leslie Nolen, Managing Director, Southern Trust Home Services, Inc.

× Expand Stella Nova Photography & Film Ted Puzio and Leslie Nolen, Southern Trust Home Services

Southern Trust Home Services prides itself, company-wide, with the quality and comfort we provide our beloved homeowners of the Roanoke Valley and its surrounding areas, as we and our family make up a portion of this population as well. The team members and leadership we’re blessed with truly take personal satisfaction in doing a job right, the first time, striving to always exceed each client’s expectations.

The name Southern Trust Home Services is so fitting. We have amazing culture and great core values. We provide trustworthy and expert services for the whole home. We’ve been in business for 27 years, and are locally owned and operated. We are A+ rated with the BBB.

When a client chooses to join the Southern Trust Home Services family as a beloved client, they’re treated just as that—family. We operate on a thought process of “If this was my family member's home, how would I want them treated?” and of course, the answer is always “exceptionally.” Each team member operates with this client-focused mindset to ensure we’re adhering to our core purpose as a company, “To Help All People Live in Greater Safety and Comfort.”

You'll always have a "wow!" experience with us. From the customer service to the expert coming to your home, the experience is simplified for the client. With background-checked and licensed experts, you receive a photo of the expert coming to your home. We typically have trucks on standby for same-day service. Our trucks are “warehouses on wheels” with thousands of parts to perform repairs immediately. Knowing you have a company there for your whole home needs 24/7 will ease your worries—that's right, we're open seven days a week (except major holidays) for regular business hours, along with a 24-hour service for emergencies!

The leadership and team members that comprise the entire company make us unique, with their dedication to true customer service, team camaraderie, and providing efficient, quality, safety-conscious service. Every team member strives to provide the knowledgeable, quality service we're known for—whether it's our caring Customer Service Representatives who ensure our clients feel cared for and safe during the speedy appointment-setting process from a client who may be experiencing a small plumbing problem, a Heating and Air conditioning problem or even a dangerous electrical concern; our leadership team who is always focused on ensuring we’re able to provide our quality services with a guaranteed and expected price cost, or our Service Experts who live day-in-day-out ensuring they’re providing their utmost professional hands-on services.

From the top-notch customer service, same day service and our professional experts, there are so many reasons to work with us. We offer great warranties on the work performed with fast, friendly, knowledgeable service.

SouthernTrustHomeServices.com

(540) 343-4348

5205 Starkey Road, Roanoke, VA 24018