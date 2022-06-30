A special advertising section

The FACE of Insurance

Derek Wiley, Derek Wiley Agency

× Expand Stella Nova Photography & Film Derek Wiley, Derek Wiley Agency

Our family-owned, award-winning independent insurance agency is proud to have helped thousands of customers in the Roanoke Valley with home, auto and business insurance that secures a better today and a brighter future for all of those who are part of our insurance family. We never forget our business is built one relationship at a time and we will be there as those relationships mature and needs change.

My level of experience goes beyond being “just” an insurance agency owner. I started my career as an insurance adjuster and litigation specialist, which provided me a unique knowledge of the products we offer and the protection they can provide. We don’t simply provide insurance with low prices; we offer peace of mind and knowledge that your assets are protected by experienced professionals that know the risks and the coverages that are most important to securing your future.

My amazing team and their years of experience are really unique in the industry. The various awards that our agency has won from The Roanoker Magazine, the Roanoke Times and our over 600 testimonials and 100+ Google reviews are a testament to our excellent team and their unparalleled commitment to service.

Our team makes every effort to serve all of our customers and referral partners in a way that ensures that we create raving fans. At the end of the day, we want to be the insurance agency that you tell your friends about!

derekwileyagency.com | derek@derekwileyagency.com

1334 Roanoke Rd, Daleville, VA 24083

(540) 613-8223