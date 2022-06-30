The FACE of Restoration Services

A special advertising section

Quinn Mongan II & Kevin Lancaster, SERVPRO of Roanoke, Montgomery & Pulaski Counties

Quinn Mongan II and Kevin Lancaster, SERVPRO of Roanoke, Montgomery & Pulaski Counties

We are the premier cleaning, restoration and reconstruction company in Southwest Virginia, and have been serving the region since 1997, specializing in the cleanup and restoration of residential and commercial property after a fire, smoke or water damage. We can also mitigate mold and mildew from your home or business as well as provide trauma and crime scene cleanup services. We're the cleaning and restoration brand you know you can trust!

With a combined industry experience of over 100 years, we have the most trained, certified and experienced staff in the industry. From initial and ongoing training at SERVPRO’s corporate training facility to regular IICRC-industry certification, rest assured our staff is equipped with the knowledge to restore your property. SERVPRO is a NADCA certified firm providing both residential and commercial ductwork and dryer vent cleaning. We can also help with your insurance paperwork for a stress-free claims process. Our high quality and high standards of cleaning sets us apart from the rest. Our employees go out in all conditions to care for our customers.

We understand the stress and worry that comes with a fire or water damage and the disruption it causes your life and home or business. Our goal is to help manage people's mishaps, minimize the interruption to your life and quickly make it "Like it never even happened. ®"

servprormp.com

(540) 389-5818 | 1301 Southside Dr, Salem, VA 24153

(540) 731-3080 | 110 Fisher St, Christiansburg, VA 24073