The FACE of a Thriving Life

Cara Knight, Private Practice

Cara Knight has dedicated the past two years to enhancing the mental health landscape, with a special focus on maternal mental health in rural areas. While this demographic holds a special place in her heart, she has served many individuals throughout the community, aiming to raise awareness and improve mental health options for pregnant people, parents and others needing a deeply caring therapist. Alongside partners like Postpartum Support VA, she works to create a community that supports mental health and well-being.

"As a therapist specializing in postpartum mental health, chronic illness, depression, anxiety and OCD, I offer support that meets each person's unique challenges," she says. Her expertise, especially with parents, allows her to provide practical, evidence-based strategies addressing both immediate concerns and deeper issues.

Cara's tailored support sets her apart in the industry. She offers a holistic approach based on the latest research, and is personalized to fit each client’s life, strengths and goals. "I understand the nuanced ways chronic illness can impact parental responsibilities or how postpartum changes can trigger or worsen anxiety and OCD."

Clients choose Cara for her compassionate, consistent and knowledgeable partnership in their mental health journey. Her clients feel seen and understood, and the coping strategies developed together make a real difference in their lives. Cara believes in the importance of the therapeutic relationship and will help clients find a better fit if needed, ensuring they always feel supported.

psychologytoday.com/profile/831766 | (540) 293-0987 | 221 Albemarle Avenue, Roanoke, VA 24016