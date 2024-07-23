A special advertising section

The FACE of Weight Loss

× Expand Stella Nova Photography Aimee Dickenson, MPH, RN, RevIVe Hydration & Wellness

As the premier IV hydration and wellness company in Virginia's Blue Ridge, RevIVe Hydration & Wellness addresses issues like lack of energy, obesity and chronic conditions with a variety of targeted modalities. "We have plans to expand our services, and the sky's the limit!" says owner Aimee Dickenson.

Clients choose RevIVe for its commitment to professionalism and safety. "From our first conversation, they see the level of excellence in not just our customer service but in the skill set of each of my nurses and practitioners," Dickenson explains. With a background in public health, she views her business as preventative medicine. "I want a healthy community that can avoid obesity, diabetes, heart disease and chronic illness, all while living a life full of energy, a mind without brain fog and reaching peak performance."

Dickenson and her team know firsthand the benefits of their services. "I have lost almost 20 pounds with peptide therapy and avoided vitamin deficiency with weekly IVs. My weight loss brought my cholesterol levels within normal limits in 12 weeks, negating the need for medication," she shares. "I maintain a breakneck schedule of running RevIVe, being a full-time labor and delivery nurse at RMH and a single mom to three active children. I could never have accomplished what I have without utilizing our services."

Open seven days a week, RevIVe provides concierge weight loss and wellness services, emphasizing healthy, safe and sustainable customized plans. "My team and I have had the privilege to get to know our clients, and cheer them on," Dickenson says. "It’s all about building a community, and it’s exciting to see others succeed!"

ReviveHydrationRoanoke.com | (540) 553-4558 | 4325 Electric Road, Roanoke, VA 24018