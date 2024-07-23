A special advertising section

The FACES of Hospice & Palliative Care

× Expand Stella Nova Photography Left to right: Aaron Housh, President & CEO, and Sue Ranson, Founder, Good Samaritan Advanced Illness Care and Hospice

Aaron Housh, President & CEO and Sue Ranson, Founder, Good Samaritan Advanced Illness Care & Hospice

Founded in 1992, Good Samaritan Advanced Illness Care and Hospice has been the hospice and palliative care leader for greater than 30 years. This longevity, combined with their commitment to high-quality care, has firmly established them as the go-to provider in Virginia's Blue Ridge. Their upcoming endeavor further solidifies their standing, as they recently opened the region's first freestanding, inpatient hospice house in 2024.

As the only non-profit, community-based hospice in the region, Good Sam's unique status grants them the flexibility to focus on patient-centered care rather than profit margins. Governed by a volunteer Board of Directors, Good Sam can nimbly provide the highest quality of service for those under their care, and do so regardless of ability to pay. "Because we are independent and unrestrained by a larger healthcare system, we are able to provide the right care for the right reasons," Housh says.

He outlines three key factors that make Good Sam a standout choice for hospice and palliative care. Firstly, the upcoming freestanding hospice house is tailored to manage complex care needs that can't be effectively addressed at home, such as uncontrolled pain and wound care. This facility will boast a 16-bed inpatient unit with all private rooms, ample gathering areas for visitors and a serene outdoor space where families can spend cherished moments together.

Secondly, Good Samaritan has an invaluable asset in their full-time Medical Director, Dr. Jennifer Easterday, MD. Having a physician on the team ensures immediate medical input and orders, enhancing patient care and responsiveness.

Finally, Good Sam's commitment to supporting families extends well beyond the immediate loss of a loved one. Good Sam maintains family bereavement care for a full year after a loved one passes. This extended support helps individuals navigate the complexities of grief, offering a comforting hand when emotions and loneliness become overwhelming.

Good Sam has an unwavering commitment to their mission: "To affirm life in the midst of illness and grief and above all to honor what matters most to each person and family served." Housh emphasizes that their "wow factor" lies in their ability to consistently show up for every individual in need, "meeting them where they are and doing whatever it takes, every single time."

Good Samaritan Hospice exemplifies compassionate, high-quality hospice and palliative care. Their focus on community and personalized care make them a truly exceptional healthcare provider in our region.

GoodSam.care | (540) 776-0198 | 4751 Cove Road NW, Roanoke, VA 24017