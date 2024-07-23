A special advertising section

The FACES of Live Music Venues

× Expand Stella Nova Photography Left to right: Dave Fisher, Assistant Manager & Waynette Anderson, President/Owner

Waynette Anderson & Dave Fisher, Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges

Nestled by the scenic Roanoke River at the base of Mill Mountain, Dr Pepper Park stands out as a beloved entertainment destination in Virginia's Blue Ridge. With its warm, guest-focused vibe, family-friendly atmosphere and commitment to community, this venue offers more than just concerts—it's a beloved gathering spot.

As the face of Dr Pepper Park, Waynette Anderson is quick to highlight her incredible team. "It’s a total team effort," she says. "My co-workers and I genuinely care about our guests and their concert experience. Even the family dog is welcome to join in the fun!"

In addition to listening to guests' feedback and observing music industry trends, Waynette credits the venue's success to a welcoming, family-friendly ethos and the breathtaking backdrop. "Our guests enjoy the beauty of the Roanoke Valley and our big, bright star as they watch their favorite artists perform!"

A privately owned and operated music venue, community and local support are pillars of Dr Pepper Park's mission. "Supporting other small businesses in our region by promoting them in conjunction with our concerts is very important to us," she says. "Together we all succeed and win."

Along with free parking, shuttle services and affordable ticket prices, the team's kindness, a unique setting and intimate concert experiences offer plenty of reasons for guests to return time and again. Under Waynette Anderson's passionate leadership, Dr Pepper Park continues to be a community destination offering memorable experiences for all.

DrPepperPark.com | (540) 206-2414 | 9 Old Whitmore Avenue, Roanoke, VA 24016