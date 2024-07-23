A special advertising section

The FACE of Wealth Management

× Expand Stella Nova Photography Patrick Ayers, Ayers Financial Services

Patrick Ayers, Ayers Financial Services

I’ve always known I wanted to be in the financial services industry. After working in a family tax business and watching people waste money through tax-inefficient investments, I realized where my efforts were needed. I started my business, Ayers Financial Services, over 30 years ago to bring a personalized, comprehensive approach to wealth management.

We believe in taking the time to get to know clients and the entirety of their financial landscape before designing the best plan for them. My firm is focused on educating our clients to help them make informed decisions. When you thoroughly understand the reasoning behind your investments, it becomes easier to have confidence before, and throughout, retirement. Investment decisions should be made based on what’s best for the client, not corporate mandates.

For over three decades, I’ve conducted informational seminars through Roanoke City Schools, higher education, churches, community outreach, my radio show and podcast.

There’s no shortage of information out there, the problem is that a large percentage of it can be misinformation and misleading. It can be detrimental to your life savings if you take advice from someone who’s never taken the time to meet you and learn about your goals. How you spend your retirement depends on how you plan for it. You deserve a team who sees your future the way you do and is dedicated to making it a reality.

AyersFinancial.com | (540) 563-9144 | 5185 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA 24019

Securities and advisory services are offered through Madison Avenue Securities, LLC (MAS), member FINRA/SIPC, and a Registered Investment Advisor. MAS and Ayers Financial Services are not affiliated entities.