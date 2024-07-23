A special advertising section

The FACE of Mortgage Lending

× Expand Stella Nova Photography Brian Rotenberry, Movement Mortgage

Brian Rotenberry (NMLS:196581), Movement Mortgage

In the heart of Virginia’s Blue Ridge, a beacon of hope shines brightly for homebuyers: Brian Rotenberry of Movement Mortgage. With over two decades of unwavering commitment, Brian has become a stalwart in the mortgage industry, dedicated to educating and guiding homebuyers.

Brian’s journey is a testament to perseverance and dedication. Despite industry changes, he has emerged stronger, using his experiences to empower others. As the face of mortgages in our region, Brian is not only a trusted guide but also a community pillar.

Brian has a deep connection to the community. He is not just a mortgage expert but also a neighbor, friend and dedicated community member. “When you work with me, you’re working with a local individual right in your backyard,” he says. His commitment to schools, charities and local initiatives underscores his belief in the power of community.

Brian’s diverse experience in acquiring rental properties, flipping houses and remodeling homes has been invaluable to his clients. “I love what I do, and by giving my clients options, I help put them in the best positions for their families,” he shares with pride.

Clients choose Brian for his honesty and dedication. “It’s not about telling clients what they want to hear,” he says. “It’s about being honest and helping them navigate the home-buying journey to secure a great asset for their future.”

Brian Rotenberry is a true champion for homebuyers, uplifting and empowering others in their quest for their dream home. His story is about more than mortgages; it’s about building a stronger, more connected community, one home at a time.

movement.com/brian.rotenberry | (540) 529-3533 | brian.rotenberry@movement.com | 3922 Electric Road, Suite 1B, Roanoke, VA 24018

VA-MLO-5441VA | Movement Mortgage, LLC supports Equal Housing Opportunity. NMLS ID# 39179 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org) | 877-314-1499. Movement Mortgage, LLC is licensed by, VA # MC-5112. Interest rates and products are subject to change without notice and may or may not be available at the time of loan commitment or lock-in. Borrowers must qualify at closing for all benefits. Movement Mortgage is a registered trademark of the Movement Mortgage, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company. 8024 Calvin Hall Rd, Indian Land, SC 29707.