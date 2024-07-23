A special advertising section

The FACE of Dentistry

× Expand Stella Nova Photography Dr. Lindsay Thorn, LAT Dentistry

Dr. Lindsay Thorn, LAT Dentistry

Dr. Lindsay Thorn of LAT Dentistry isn't just a dentist; she's a beacon of change, actively working to improve the negative connotations that surround dentistry. Her approach transcends the typical dental visit — she delves deep into her patients' lives, seeking to understand their daily struggles, aspirations and health concerns. "Knowing people in this way gives them peace of mind, and it gives me a chance make a true difference in their quality of life," she says. "Our discussions may cover everything from diet, sleep, allergies, routines, stressors, posture, exercise and more. After all, the mouth is the window to the whole body!"

At LAT Dentistry, every patient receives the gift of time and attention they deserve, wrapped in a spa-like atmosphere designed to soothe even the most anxious concerns. "We pride ourselves on being judgment-free, and truly love seeing people at any stage of their journey to dental health," Dr. Thorn says, emphasizing the inclusivity and comfort her practice provides.

But it's not just about the dentistry; it's about the people. Dr. Thorn and her team genuinely care about their patients. People often commend welcoming interactions with every team member, and Dr. Thorn credits their clear, purpose-driven culture. Their commitment to care permeates every interaction, leaving patients feeling valued and supported. From fostering a culture of respect and integrity to actively engaging with the community and continuous education, LAT Dentistry embodies a comprehensive approach to dental health that keeps patients coming back, time and time again.

LATdentistry.com | (540) 904-4020 | 1113 Piedmont Street SE, Roanoke, VA 24014