A special advertising section

The FACE of Live Entertainment

× Expand Stella Nova Photography Robyn Schon, Berglund Center

Robyn Schon, Berglund Center

Robyn Schon is a unique force in the Virginia venue scene and the indisputable face of entertainment throughout the region, thanks to her management of the Berglund Center, a multi-use complex featuring a Coliseum, Performing Arts Theatre, Special Events Center, Exhibit Hall and more.

"It’s safe to say that with over 36 years of experience booking and promoting live entertainment, I have learned a thing or two!" she says. "I book some of the biggest names in the business and manage a multi-use complex. My entire career has been spent behind the curtain of live entertainment."

Robyn attributes her stand-out role to her "skills, relationships and team that make it possible to deliver a great experience to customers, clients, promoters and fans." Her ability to collaborate with national promoters, some of the largest in the world, along with the relationships she has forged with them over many years, has proven invaluable.

She oversees a venue that's not only diverse but successful, housing a strong Broadway series and a thriving minor league hockey team. With a staff of 200 full- and part-timers and an additional 150 contracted employees, her operational prowess is evident.

Robyn's commitment to crafting great, memorable experiences in a safe and exciting environment means guests know when she brings a show or event to our venue, "they will have a great experience!"

berglundcenter.live | (540) 853-2241 | 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke, VA 24016