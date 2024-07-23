A special advertising section

The FACES of Restoration Services

× Expand Stella Nova Photography Left to right: Quinn Mongan II, Kayla Mongan Henson & Kevin Lancaster, SERVPRO of Roanoke, Montgomery & Pulaski Counties

Quinn Mongan II, Kayla Mongan Henson & Kevin Lancaster, SERVPRO of Roanoke, Montgomery & Pulaski Counties

Quinn and Lisa Mongan's journey began 25 years ago, fueled by a passion for aiding their community. With humble beginnings in their home and shed, SERVPRO now comprises two offices, content cleaning facilities, on-site storage and a dedicated team of 70 individuals, including their own children. As the business flourished, so did their commitment to giving back, evident through both financial contributions and active participation in numerous community initiatives.

SERVPRO isn't just a service provider; they're neighbors, standing by 24/7 to support our community in times of crisis. With an extensive array of services spanning fire and water mitigation, mold remediation and more, SERVPRO distinguishes itself as a comprehensive solution, backed by a legacy of excellence. Their accolades, including 13 Best of Roanoke awards, five of which were platinum for Best Home Restoration Company and Best Water Damage Restoration Company, underscore their unwavering commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

SERVPRO embraces the latest technologies and methodologies, with rigorous training of industry standards to ensure every customer receives unparalleled service. Their mission transcends restoration; it's about being a beacon of hope for their customers. Their service experts are also people experts, and truly care about every client. SERVPRO is honored to help guide them through their time of need, doing what they would do for a neighbor or family member who just had a disaster in their home.

Through their steadfast dedication, SERVPRO strives to not only restore homes but also peace of mind, embodying the essence of making it "Like It Never Even Happened."

ServProRMP.com | (540) 389-5818 | 1301 Southside Drive, Salem, VA 24153