The FACE of Medical Education

× Expand Courtesy of Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine Dean Lee A. Learman, Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine

Dean Lee A. Learman, Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine

The Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine is guided by its collaborative founding spirit to educate physician thought leaders and shape a healthy, inclusive and resilient future for our community. As the official medical school of Virginia Tech, it is anchored by the university motto of Ut Prosim (That I May Serve), creating transformative medical education and research, and promoting world-class clinical care.

The school was created as a unique public-private partnership between Virginia Tech and Carilion Clinic. From the time its charter class began in 2010, the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine has intertwined in-depth research with cutting-edge clinical training to improve the health of the communities we serve. It became the 9th official college at Virginia Tech in 2018.

Dean Lee A. Learman leads the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine as it embarks on its new period of growth. After building a national reputation for quality with more than 99% of graduates matching into prestigious residency programs, the school has become highly sought after by students. With more than 6,100 applicants with 51 accepted into the Class of 2027, the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine ranks as one of the most selective in the country.

“When I interviewed for this position, I could tell that something very special was happening in Roanoke. There was so clearly an alignment between Virginia Tech and Carilion Clinic on the importance of building a school and serving the community,” Learman says. “Since arriving, we’ve continued to innovate our curriculum in service of our mission to train future physician leaders who work to improve the health of patients and communities.”

“While some schools offer tracks in research or health systems science, we require all our students to successfully complete these curricular domains. In addition to becoming scientist physicians, we are developing system citizens who understand how health care systems operate and how to improve health equity. Because the knowledge and skills needed for evidence-based practice change rapidly, it’s equally important that our students become master adaptive learners who excel at self-directed lifelong learning.”

Learman foresees substantial growth both in physical space — planning is underway for a new facility expected to open in 2028 — and in class size. The medical school will maintain the most important benefits of its small class sizes and individual training that has made it unique, while growing to better serve the Commonwealth of Virginia and the Roanoke community, and to enhance student programs.

With a new home coming soon, and more future physicians coming to Roanoke to develop their skills, the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine is proud to be called the Face of Medical Education in Virginia’s Blue Ridge.

medicine.vtc.vt.edu | (540) 526-2500 | 2 Riverside Circle, Roanoke, VA 24016