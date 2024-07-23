A special advertising section

The FACE of Diamonds

× Expand Stella Nova Photography Ginger Mumpower, Ginger's Jewelry

Ginger Mumpower, Ginger's Jewelry

Established by Ginger Mumpower 42 years ago, Ginger's Jewelry embodies excellence in Virginia's Blue Ridge. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, the store has forged a reputation for superb craftsmanship and personalized service. Specializing in diamonds, engagement rings, gold buying and custom jewelry design, Ginger’s Jewelry offers pieces that are both beautiful and meaningful.

"When customers come to us, they're getting more than just jewelry. They are like family," Mumpower says. "Whether you are settling an estate or looking to refresh your jewelry collection, there’s no place that pays more or offers friendlier service than Ginger’s Jewelry."

Knowledgeable staff provide attentive service, ensuring each customer finds or creates the perfect piece. Expert advice, repairs and maintenance are also available to keep jewelry stunning over time.

Mumpower’s artistic vision and meticulous attention to detail ensure that every custom piece is unique and crafted to perfection. "Each piece is a reflection of our client's desires and needs." Their expertise in gold buying ensures competitive prices and fair appraisals, setting them apart from competitors.

With an extensive selection including estate jewelry, Ginger’s Jewelry offers a wide range of styles and prices. "We want every customer to feel welcomed and valued," Mumpower says. Whether creating a unique engagement ring or restoring a cherished heirloom, Ginger’s Jewelry delivers exceptional results time and again.

GingersJewelry.com | (540) 563-5559 | 3565 Electric Road, Suite C, Roanoke, VA 24018