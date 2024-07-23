The FACES of Philanthropy

A special advertising section

× Expand Courtesy of Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia Left to right: Beth Kelley, Chief Financial Officer; Michelle Eberly, Director, Grants & Donor Engagement; Carly Oliver, Chief Operating Officer; Alan Ronk, President & CEO; Alyssa Rorrer, Program Associate, Martinsville Regional Office; April Haynes, Regional Vice President, Martinsville Regional Office.

Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia

Community Foundations have been national leaders in philanthropy for over 110 years. Locally, Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia has worn that mantel for over 35 years, working diligently to enable the people who love this community to easily give back.

Our team stands ready to help you achieve your philanthropic goals, whether you want to help the needy and underserved, provide care and companionship to our elderly neighbors, mentor our youth, help deserving young men and women pursue their educational dreams, preserve our greenspaces, further strengthen our health care services, touch the lives of disabled veterans or bring to fruition any of an unlimited number of dreams our generous citizens have for this region.

To date, individuals and families, corporations and nonprofits have established over 400 named, endowed funds, using our simple and straightforward fund agreement that is custom-tailored to your wishes. Those funds, ranging in size from $10,000 to over $6 million in assets, now total approximately $125 million. We are also aware of an additional $175 million in future estate commitments to perpetually benefit the communities we serve. These funds have enabled your community foundation to invest over $70 million in philanthropic grants back into this community, providing critical support to thousands of important and life-changing programs.

Our dedicated and trusted staff members’ experience, if you add together their collective years of service with the community foundation, is almost 100 years! We love sharing our expertise with you, assisting you in planning out your giving, and helping coordinate the process with your attorney, accountant, banker, broker or other professional advisor. Perhaps most importantly, we love to visit with you and hear your life stories, perhaps share a tear of joy or sorrow, drink some cold lemonade on the porch – all with the goal of understanding exactly how you want your hard-earned assets to be used during your lifetime and over the generations to come.

So, call on us! Let us be your arm-in-arm resource as you carry out your charitable giving each year and be comforted in knowing that upon your passing, we will continue to be your professional, on-going “eyes and ears” to ensure that your gifted assets always go to support the kinds of organizations and projects that were near and dear to your heart. If desired, the fund you establish can involve your family members as well for decades to come.

Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia – YOUR Community Foundation!

cfwesternva.org | (540) 985-0204 | P.O. Box 1159, Roanoke, VA 24006