A special advertising section

The FACES of Local Publishing

× Expand Stella Nova Photography Left to right: Shiree Carr, Vice President; Beth Bell, Account Executive; Liz Long, Editor; Ana Morales, Art Director

The Roanoker Magazine, LeisureMedia360

As The Roanoker Magazine celebrates its 50th anniversary, we take pride in our longstanding commitment to cheering on local businesses and showcasing our community's hard work. Since 1974, The Roanoker has been the longest continuously published city magazine in Virginia, delivering award-winning content to over 68,000 residents in Virginia's Blue Ridge. Our bimonthly magazine covers everything from art, entertainment and fine dining to economic and social issues, reflecting the vibrant metropolitan lifestyle of our region.

Based in Roanoke, LeisureMedia360 is an acclaimed publisher of state, regional and local travel guides, city and regional magazines and quality-of-life publications. Our digital products have served the market for over a decade, evolving with cutting-edge programmatic advertising opportunities. We treasure our relationships with clients and readers, and are privileged to share community stories and support our friends and neighbors.

We are also proud to publish the Virginia Travel Guide, Blue Ridge Country, bridebook, Spirited Virginia and more. Our talented team boasts over 100 years of combined experience in the publishing industry, consistently going above and beyond to meet our clients' needs.

In honor of our golden anniversary, we're launching our "50 Acts of Service for 50 Years" initiative, giving back to the community that has supported us for so long. We remain dedicated to sharing the stories of our community, highlighting local businesses and restaurants and partnering with groups making a positive impact in the region. Here’s to 50 more years of community and storytelling!

TheRoanoker.com | (540) 989-6138 | 3424 Brambleton Avenue, Roanoke, VA 24018