A special advertising section

The FACES of Residential & Commercial Renovations

× Expand Stella Nova Photography Residential Team (left to right): Casey Speck, Michelle Ramaker, Jesse Grubb, Patti Feazell, Kent Clark, Darryl Johnson, Jason Evans, Alicia Smith, Mitch Ramaker, Brad Potter

F&S Building Innovations

F&S Building Innovations has been a cornerstone in Virginia's Blue Ridge since 1975, specializing in major renovations and earning a reputation for excellence. Their comprehensive design services, complete with 3D renderings, allow clients to virtually walk through their new spaces, ensuring confidence and comfort with their design and contractor team from the start.

With a robust team of over 80 professionals, F&S brings hundreds of years of combined experience to every project, whether it’s large ground-up commercial construction, state-of-the-art healthcare facilities or custom homes. The F&S experience is built on a culture of forming lasting relationships with clients, extending well beyond project completion.

Their four decades of service in the Roanoke Valley speak to their reliability and excellence. As a Class A General Contractor licensed in Virginia and North Carolina, F&S goes beyond traditional contracting with strategies like value engineering, design-build, scheduling and expert project management.

From design and drawing to cost management and final punch list, F&S works closely with clients, treating them as partners. Their streamlined renovation process, thanks to in-house designers and sourcing, prioritizes your schedule and budget. With F&S, your project will be delivered efficiently, effectively, on time and within budget, ensuring complete satisfaction every step of the way.

fsfourseasons.com | (540) 985-9160 | 2944 Orange Avenue NE, Roanoke, VA 24012